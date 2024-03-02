62°F
Nation and World

US says cease-fire on table for Hamas as aid drops begin

By Gwen Ackerman and Josh Wingrove Bloomberg News
March 2, 2024 - 2:17 pm
 
Family and supporters of the hostages held captive by Hamas in Gaza complete the final leg of a ...
Family and supporters of the hostages held captive by Hamas in Gaza complete the final leg of a four-day march from the Israel-Gaza border to Jerusalem, to demand the immediate release of all hostages, near Jerusalem, Saturday, March 2, 2024. The hostages, mostly Israeli citizens, were abducted during the brutal Oct. 7 Hamas cross-border attack in Israel and have been held in the enclave since as war rages. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)
The body of Yitzhak Zeiger is placed in his grave during his funeral at a cemetery in Jerusalem ...
The body of Yitzhak Zeiger is placed in his grave during his funeral at a cemetery in Jerusalem, Israel, Friday, March 1, 2024. Two Israelis, including Zeiger, were killed in a Palestinian shooting attack at a gas station near the Jewish settlement of Eli, in the occupied West Bank on Thursday, the Israeli military said. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
People protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government in Tel Aviv, Isra ...
People protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government in Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday, March 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

Israel has essentially agreed to a six-week cease-fire if Hamas terrorists agree to release hostages categorized as vulnerable, U.S. officials said Saturday.

The path to a deal, as of Saturday, is straightforward and up to Hamas, the officials said, briefing reporters on condition of anonymity. The deal could take effect as soon as Saturday if Hamas agreed to the release of certain vulnerable categories of hostages, including women, those who are ill or injured, and the elderly, they said.

The ball is in Hamas’ court, according to one of the officials. Israel has essentially signed on to elements of the agreement and the framework is in place, the officials said. The six-week pause would allow a rush of humanitarian aid and would launch phase-two negotiations to extend the cease-fire, they said.

Vice President Kamala Harris and Benny Gantz, a member of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s War Cabinet, will meet at the White House on Monday to discuss the path ahead on Gaza, including the need for a hostage deal, according to a White House official. Gantz is also due to meet Jake Sullivan, Biden’s national security adviser.

Earlier, Reuters reported, citing Egyptian security officials, that talks between Israel and Hamas terrorists on a Gaza cease-fire are due to resume in Cairo on Sunday. Officials in Israel had no immediate comment on the report.

The U.S. is continuing to push for ways to get more aid in, partly to do away with any incentive for gangs and criminal groups to seize and auction off aid, the officials said. The way to fight hoarding and a black market is to flood Gaza with aid, they said.

The U.S. has been working to get a deal by the Muslim holiday of Ramadan, scheduled to begin around March 10, the officials said. Talks are ongoing in Doha, they said.

Talks were at a deadlock about a month ago, one of the officials said, and U.S. officials ramped up work with Israelis the week of Feb. 19 to reach a framework similar to the one that’s now on the table, one official said.

Biden has faced growing domestic political pressure to broker a cease-fire. About 13 percent of voters in Tuesday’s Michigan Democratic primary declared themselves “uncommitted,” a protest movement over Gaza designed to rattle Biden’s campaign about its prospects in the crucial swing state.

More than 130 hostages are still believed to be held in Gaza, about 30 of whom are believed to be dead. The fighting began on Oct. 7 when Hamas terrorists infiltrated southern Israel and killed some 1,200 people as well as taking scores of hostages.

The Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza said the Palestinian death toll from the war has climbed to 30,320. The ministry doesn’t differentiate between civilians and combatants in its figures.

Hamas is considered a terrorist organization by the U.S., Canada and the European Union.

Snow covers the shore on Donner Lake, Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Truckee, Calif. A powerful b ...
Massive blizzard howls in the Sierra Nevada
Brooke Hess and Ken Ritter Associated Press

A powerful blizzard howled in the Sierra Nevada, closing a long stretch of Interstate 80 in California, and leaving tens of thousands of homes without power.

West bound traffic moves slowly on the I-80 at the Donner Pass Exit on Friday, March 1, 2024, i ...
Monster blizzard dumps snow on California, Nevada; 100 miles of I-80 closed
By Scott Sonner and Sefanie Dazio The Associated Press

Authorities closed the interstate on a day when most ski resorts around Lake Tahoe were closed, a tornado touched down in central California and visitors to Yosemite National Park were told to leave.

President Joe Biden speaks to members of the media before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn ...
Biden OKs military airdrops of aid into Gaza after more than 100 killed
By Zeke Miller, Aamer Madhani and Matthew Lee The Associated Press

Biden said the airdrops would begin soon and that the United States was looking into additional ways to facilitate getting aid into the war-battered territory to ease the suffering of Palestinians.

Pages from the United Healthcare website are displayed on a computer screen in New York on Thur ...
Nevada impact from health care cyberattack unclear
By Devna Bose Associated Press

Change Healthcare said a ransomware group claimed responsibility for the cybersecurity breach, which has threatened patient data and delayed prescriptions.

Bud Light, made by Anheuser-Busch, sits on a store shelf on July 27, 2023 in Miami. (Joe Raedle ...
Anheuser-Busch sales dropped by $1.5B amid Bud Light backlash
By Hannah Wyman St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Sales at Anheuser-Busch InBev decreased by about $1.5 billion in North America last year amid a tumultuous year for its premier product, Bud Light, the company said Thursday.

