US says cease-fire on table for Hamas as aid drops begin

Israel has essentially agreed to a six-week cease-fire if Hamas terrorists agree to release hostages categorized as vulnerable, U.S. officials said Saturday.

Family and supporters of the hostages held captive by Hamas in Gaza complete the final leg of a four-day march from the Israel-Gaza border to Jerusalem, to demand the immediate release of all hostages, near Jerusalem, Saturday, March 2, 2024. The hostages, mostly Israeli citizens, were abducted during the brutal Oct. 7 Hamas cross-border attack in Israel and have been held in the enclave since as war rages. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)

The body of Yitzhak Zeiger is placed in his grave during his funeral at a cemetery in Jerusalem, Israel, Friday, March 1, 2024. Two Israelis, including Zeiger, were killed in a Palestinian shooting attack at a gas station near the Jewish settlement of Eli, in the occupied West Bank on Thursday, the Israeli military said. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

People protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government in Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday, March 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

The path to a deal, as of Saturday, is straightforward and up to Hamas, the officials said, briefing reporters on condition of anonymity. The deal could take effect as soon as Saturday if Hamas agreed to the release of certain vulnerable categories of hostages, including women, those who are ill or injured, and the elderly, they said.

The ball is in Hamas’ court, according to one of the officials. Israel has essentially signed on to elements of the agreement and the framework is in place, the officials said. The six-week pause would allow a rush of humanitarian aid and would launch phase-two negotiations to extend the cease-fire, they said.

Vice President Kamala Harris and Benny Gantz, a member of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s War Cabinet, will meet at the White House on Monday to discuss the path ahead on Gaza, including the need for a hostage deal, according to a White House official. Gantz is also due to meet Jake Sullivan, Biden’s national security adviser.

Earlier, Reuters reported, citing Egyptian security officials, that talks between Israel and Hamas terrorists on a Gaza cease-fire are due to resume in Cairo on Sunday. Officials in Israel had no immediate comment on the report.

The U.S. is continuing to push for ways to get more aid in, partly to do away with any incentive for gangs and criminal groups to seize and auction off aid, the officials said. The way to fight hoarding and a black market is to flood Gaza with aid, they said.

The U.S. has been working to get a deal by the Muslim holiday of Ramadan, scheduled to begin around March 10, the officials said. Talks are ongoing in Doha, they said.

Talks were at a deadlock about a month ago, one of the officials said, and U.S. officials ramped up work with Israelis the week of Feb. 19 to reach a framework similar to the one that’s now on the table, one official said.

Biden has faced growing domestic political pressure to broker a cease-fire. About 13 percent of voters in Tuesday’s Michigan Democratic primary declared themselves “uncommitted,” a protest movement over Gaza designed to rattle Biden’s campaign about its prospects in the crucial swing state.

More than 130 hostages are still believed to be held in Gaza, about 30 of whom are believed to be dead. The fighting began on Oct. 7 when Hamas terrorists infiltrated southern Israel and killed some 1,200 people as well as taking scores of hostages.

The Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza said the Palestinian death toll from the war has climbed to 30,320. The ministry doesn’t differentiate between civilians and combatants in its figures.

Hamas is considered a terrorist organization by the U.S., Canada and the European Union.