Nation and World

What you need to know today about the virus outbreak

The Associated Press
April 3, 2020 - 6:24 am
 

A record-long streak of U.S. job growth ended suddenly in March after nearly a decade as employers cut 701,000 jobs because of the coronavirus pandemic that’s all but shut down the U.S. economy. The unemployment rate jumped to 4.4% from a 50-year low of 3.5%.

Global stocks declined Friday after soaring U.S. job losses tempered enthusiasm about a possible deal to stabilize oil prices amid anxiety over the global economic decline.

What's happening today

— Does another 2008 Great Recession or even a 1930s-like Great Depression loom in the U.S.? It seems almost certain after nearly 10 million Americans lost their jobs and applied for unemployment benefits in the past two weeks — a record high that reflects the near-complete shutdown of the U.S. economy. Here’s what you need to know if you’ve just lost your job.

— A funeral home owner speaks of both the ″surreal″ and the painfully real as he and others in the same line of work struggle with more deaths than ever: They’re a father, they’re a mother, they’re a grandmother. They’re not bodies. They’re people,” he said. His company is equipped to handle 40 to 60 cases at a time, without a problem. On Thursday morning, it was taking care of 185.

— A makeshift intensive-care unit in northeastern Spain looks nothing like the hospital library it once was. Inside, the tension is palpable. Medical workers are underequipped and wearing improvised protective gear as they treat the critically sick.

— U.S. States are bidding against each other to obtain the desperately needed medical devices from private manufacturers. This comes as the Federal Emergency Management Agency has nearly 10,000 ventilators sitting idle.

— The Trump administration is formalizing new guidance to recommend that many Americans wear face coverings in an effort to slow the spread of the new coronavirus, as the president is aggressively defending his response to the public health crisis.

In other news

Musicals at home: Composer Andrew Lloyd Webber is making some of his filmed musicals available for free on YouTube. On Friday, “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” will be streamable followed a week later by the rock classic “Jesus Christ Superstar.”

Hope in blood: Doctors around the world are dusting off a century-old treatment for infections: Infusions of blood plasma teeming with immune molecules that helped survivors beat the new coronavirus. There’s no proof it will work, but former patients in Houston and New York were early donors, and now hospitals and blood centers are getting ready for potentially hundreds.

THE LATEST
A Samaritan's Purse crew and medical personnel work on preparing to open a 68 bed emergency fie ...
NY races to add beds, but staff and supplies harder to find
By Jennifer Peltz The Associated Press

As Gov. Andrew Cuomo spoke, over 13,300 coronavirus patients were hospitalized and more than 3,300 needed intensive care around the state, though mostly in New York City.

 
Trump officials working on recommendation about wearing masks
By Zeke Miller and Mike Stobbe The Associated Press

The Trump administration is formalizing new guidance to recommend that many, if not almost all, Americans wear face coverings when leaving home.

A resident is removed from the Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing, Monday, March 30 ...
Infections, deaths surge at US nursing homes amid lockdowns
By Jim Mustian, Bernard Condon and Candice Choi The Associated Press

Nursing homes have been in lockdown for weeks under orders to protect their residents from coronavirus, but a wave of deadly outbreaks since suggests that the measures including a ban either came too late or were not rigorous enough.

Health workers applaud as people react from their houses in support of the medical staff that a ...
COVID-19 toll: Millions jobless, tens of thousands dead
By Michael R. Sisak, Lori Hinnant and Mark Sherman The Associated Press

The Federal Emergency Management Agency asked the Pentagon for 100,000 body bags because of the possibility funeral homes will be overwhelmed, the military said.

This aerial image taken from video provided by KABC-TV shows a Pacific Harbor Line train that d ...
Man derails train near hospital ship, officials say
By Christopher Weber The Associated Press

The suspect said he was suspicious of the Mercy and believed it had an alternate purpose related to COVID-19 or a government takeover.

