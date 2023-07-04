With no winners since April, Powerball jackpot grows to $528M
The latest Powerball winner was April 19 in Ohio, with an annuity jackpot of $252.6 million and a cash payout of $134.7 million.
Lines are likely to form at Powerball outlets in Arizona and California as the Wednesday jackpot has risen to more than $500 million.
Nobody won the top prize in Monday’s drawing, raising the estimated jackpot to $528 million, with the cash prize at an estimated $272.8 million, according to Powerball officials.
Winning numbers drawn Monday evening were 15-26-31-38-61 with a Powerball of 3.
The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, with the odds of winning any prize about 1 in 25, according to the Powerball website.
The Lotto Store in Primm, just across the California border, is the closest place to buy tickets. Various locations in Arizona are also popular with players from Nevada.
10 LARGEST US JACKPOTS
1. $2.04 billion, Powerball, Nov. 8, 2022 (one ticket, from California)
2. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)
3. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, from South Carolina)
4. $1.35 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 13, 2023 (one ticket from Maine)
5. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022 (one ticket, from Illinois)
6. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021 (one ticket, from Michigan)
7. $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019 (one ticket, from Wisconsin)
8. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)
9. $747 million. Powerball, Feb. 6, 2023. (one ticket from Washington state)
10. $731.1 million, Powerball, Jan. 20, 2021 (one ticket, from Maryland)