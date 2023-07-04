104°F
Nation and World

With no winners since April, Powerball jackpot grows to $528M

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 4, 2023 - 4:38 pm
 
The Powerball jackpot is at an estimated $528 million for the drawing on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, according to the Powerball website. Jessica Palomino, from left, Rosa Plata and Ana Santiaguin, all of Las Vegas, wait in line to buy lottery tickets at the Lotto Store just across the Nevada/California border near Primm Monday, Nov. 7, 2022.
The Powerball jackpot is at an estimated $528 million for the drawing on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, according to the Powerball website. People wait in line to buy lottery tickets at the Lotto Store at Primm, just inside the California border, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, near Primm, Nev. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
The Powerball jackpot is at an estimated $528 million for the drawing on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, according to the Powerball website. People wait in line to buy lottery tickets at the Lotto Store at Primm, just inside the California border, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, near Primm, Nev. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
The Powerball jackpot is at an estimated $528 million for the drawing on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, according to the Powerball website. Jean Myrtil of Las Vegas shows his Powerball lottery tickets after he bought them at the Lotto Store at Primm, just inside the California border, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, near Primm, Nev. Myrtil spent $140. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Lines are likely to form at Powerball outlets in Arizona and California as the Wednesday jackpot has risen to more than $500 million.

Nobody won the top prize in Monday’s drawing, raising the estimated jackpot to $528 million, with the cash prize at an estimated $272.8 million, according to Powerball officials.

Winning numbers drawn Monday evening were 15-26-31-38-61 with a Powerball of 3.

The latest winner was April 19 in Ohio, with an annuity jackpot of $252.6 million and a cash payout of $134.7 million.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, with the odds of winning any prize about 1 in 25, according to the Powerball website.

The Lotto Store in Primm, just across the California border, is the closest place to buy tickets. Various locations in Arizona are also popular with players from Nevada.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

