Major road projects around Strip see new round of traffic impacts

Two of the larger ongoing road projects affecting traffic around the resort corridor will see another round of road and lane closures in the coming weeks.

Construction is underway to connect the Tropicana Avenue exit ramp on Interstate 15, as part of the Interstate 15-Tropicana interchange project, on Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Work this week tied to the $305 million Interstate 15-Tropicana Avenue project and the $150 million and growing Las Vegas Boulevard revamp project will create a new round of road disruptions, including full I-15 and surface street closures.

Here are the dates and times motorists should avoid travel on the Strip.

I-15-Tropicana work

Since the I-15-Tropicana project kicked off in 2022, Tropicana has been closed several times for varying reasons. That will continue this week with Tropicana again scheduled to fully close to traffic in both directions much of this week.

The closure kicked off Sunday night on Tropicana in both directions, between Dean Martin Drive to the west and New York-New York to the east. The closure will be in place until 5 a.m. Thursday.

The closure is needed to install steel girders on the I-15 southbound flyover ramp to Tropicana eastbound. That ramp has been closed since the project began in the summer of 2021 and it is planned to be rebuilt and open to traffic by the end of the year.

Beginning March 31-April 4, Tropicana eastbound between Dean Martin and New York-New York will be closed nightly between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. as crews install deck panels on the flyover bridge.

On Wednesday, I-15 northbound will be reduced to two travel lanes between Sunset and Russell roads.

Then on April 3-4, I-15 northbound will be reduced to three lanes between Tropicana and Flamingo Road.

The multiyear project is expected to wrap up by mid-2025.

Las Vegas Boulevard work

Work continues on Phase C of the multiphase Las Vegas Boulevard revamp project.

Through April 12, Las Vegas Boulevard will be down to two northbound lanes and one southbound lane between midnight and 9 a.m. nightly Sundays through Fridays. The restrictions are needed for waterline, communication and electrical infrastructure work, according to Clark County.

Work will then lead to a pair of multiday overnight road disruptions on Tropicana, with work taking place between 11 p.m. and 9:30 a.m. Sunday through Friday.

Starting Monday and running through April 12, the Tropicana-Las Vegas Boulevard intersection will have one lane open in both directions of Tropicana as crews carry out communication and electrical work.

Also starting Monday and running through April 5, Tropicana between Koval Lane and Las Vegas Boulevard will be down to one eastbound lane and two lanes westbound as crews remove the media barrier rail.

Lane restrictions on portions of Las Vegas Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue are in place for Clark County’s Las Vegas Boulevard improvement project. Most of the work is occurring Sunday evenings through Friday mornings from midnight to 9 a.m. unless otherwise noted.

The long-term Las Vegas Boulevard road project, which began in late 2019, includes a stretch of the Strip between Sahara Avenue and the 215 Beltway near the Town Square mall. Phase C is planned to be completed in August, according to Clark County.

Each phase of the project, which stretches between Sahara and the 215, includes water line replacement, repaving of the road, intersection enhancement to improve pedestrian crossings, traffic signal upgrades, adding of LED street lighting with smart poles and median landscaping.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X. Send questions and comments to roadwarrior@reviewjournal.com.