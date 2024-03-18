More Las Vegas Boulevard lane restrictions on the way

Motorists should expect another round of Las Vegas Boulevard travel impacts with the latest phase of a yearslong road project.

Jammed traffic on the Las Vegas Strip as seen from a pedestrian bridge on Tropicana Avenue on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Over the next few weeks lane restrictions can be expected on the Strip between Harmon and Reno avenues and on portions of Tropicana Avenue near the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard, Clark County announced last week.

This Phase C work is estimated to cost $56 million to complete. Together with Phases A and B, the overall project cost is up to $150 million.

The majority of the roadwork and associated lane restrictions during Phase C, which is expected to last through August, will occur between midnight and 9 a.m. Sunday through Friday.

Las Vegas Boulevard work

This work will take place between midnight and 9 a.m. Monday through Friday.

Through March 29: One northbound lane will be open between Aria and Park Avenue for waterline work, while one northbound lane will be open between Park Avenue and Tropicana for barrier rail and sidewalk improvements on the northeast corner of the Las Vegas Boulevard and Tropicana intersection. One southbound lane will remain open between Tropicana and Reno for waterline work.

Through April 5: Harmon Avenue to Park Avenue has one lane open southbound for communication/electrical and waterline work.

Through April 12: Las Vegas Boulevard between Tropicana and Reno Avenue will have three northbound lanes open to traffic as work improvements tied to the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada bus stop take place. Bus stop 2812, located at the southeast corner of the Strip and Tropicana, is expected to be closed until mid-April.

Tropicana Avenue work

This work will take place between 11 p.m. and 9:30 a.m. Sunday through Friday.

Through March 22: One westbound lane will be open between Ocean Drive to Las Vegas Boulevard for communication and electrical work through the Tropicana Avenue intersection.

March 25 through April 5: One eastbound lane and two westbound lanes will remain open between Koval Lane and Las Vegas Boulevard during work to remove a median barrier rail.

March 25 through April 12: One lane will be open in both directions at the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard during communications and electrical work.

The work is part of a multiphase project on Las Vegas Boulevard upgrading infrastructure between Sahara Avenue and the 215 Beltway.

All phases include waterline replacement, new pavement, pedestrian crossings enhancements, traffic signal upgrades, LED street lighting, with smart poles, and updated median landscaping.

