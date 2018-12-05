Clark County Commission appoints two to Nevada Senate

The Clark County Commission created another vacancy in the Nevada Legislature on Tuesday when they appointed an assemblyman to the state Senate.

Chris Brooks. Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal @Vegas88s

Assemblyman Chris Brooks was appointed to District 3 to replace Tick Segerblom, who last month was elected to the county commission. Dallas Harris, an attorney for the Public Utilities Commission, was chosen to represent District 11. She replaces former Senate Majority Leader Aaron Ford, who was elected attorney general.

The new senators are both Democrats because their predecessors are Democrats and state law requires appointees to be of the same political party. Brooks and Harris, who were both elected unanimously, will serve until 2020. Harris was selected from a pool of 10 applicants. Brooks was chosen from a field of nine.

By selecting Brooks, who represented Assembly District 10, the commission departure created a second opening in the Assembly. Olivia Diaz, who was elected last month to a fourth term in Assembly District 11, resigned her seat on Monday because she will run for Las Vegas City Council next year.

Commissioners also selected Gregory Hafen to replace Dennis Hof in Assembly District 36. Because the district also covers portions of Nye and Lincoln counties, each board of county commissioners selects a candidate and convenes to pick the representative. Most of the district is in Nye County, so the Nye County Commission has more weight in the selection.

Lincoln County on Monday voted to appoint Hafen to the seat. Hof, a Republican, died in October but remained on the November ballot.

Clark County will accept applications to fill the Assembly 10 and 11 seats and make the appointments at a future meeting.

The 2019 legislative session begins Feb. 4. Democrats have a 13-8 advantage in the Senate and a 29-13 majority in the Assembly.

