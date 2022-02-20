Amy Vilela slams lands bill in Southern Nevada campaign stops

Democratic congressional challenger Amy Vilela pushed for “Medicare for All” during a campaign stop Saturday and said that a proposed Clark County lands bill only “masquerades as an effort to conserve our natural environment.”

Amy Vilela, who is running against incumbent Rep. Dina Titus in the Democratic primary, speaks at a rally at Paradise McLeod Park on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. (Jimmy Romo/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

“The lands bill is a little more than another giveaway to greedy, shortsighted developers, and if enacted will greatly exacerbate many of the problems we are already facing all across the 1st (Congressional) District,” Vilela said during an interview with the Las Vegas Review-Journal between campaign events in Boulder City and Las Vegas.

Vilela is running in the primary against incumbent Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., who is the sponsor of the Southern Nevada Economic Development and Conservation Act. The bill would open up tens of thousands of acres in Southern Nevada to new development while setting aside other land for wilderness protection.

“What we’re fighting for and our messaging is very different between my opponent and I,” Vilela said. “I’m not saying that I want access to affordable care. I’m saying we need Medicare for All. I’m not saying that I’m going to support incremental change for the environment. No, I’m saying I support a Green New Deal.”

Titus spokesman Blake Williams said a statement Saturday that the congresswoman “has delivered for our community time and again.”

“During her first term, she helped hundreds of Southern Nevadans keep a roof over their heads during the housing crisis,” the statement read. “During our recovery from COVID-19, she secured critical tax cuts for middle class families and funding to keep local bars, restaurants, and cultural institutions open; changed federal funding formulas to gain an extra billion dollars in rescue money for Nevada, led calls to ban evictions, and passed a historic investment in our nation’s infrastructure that will address climate change and create thousands of good paying union jobs right here in Nevada.”

