Bernie Sanders visits Las Vegas healing garden
Sen. Bernie Sanders is visiting the Las Vegas Community Healing Garden on Tuesday night for the anniversary of the Oct. 1 mass shooting.
This is part of an ongoing series observing the two-year anniversary of the Oct. 1, 2017, shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival. See all of our coverage here.
The 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful spent a few minutes walking through the garden, where a few other visitors recognized him and shook his hand as he passed. He paused at several victims’ memorials to read the messages placed there.
Sanders’ visit was not shared publicly, and he did not speak to the media.
Sanders and nine other Democratic presidential candidates will participate in a forum discussing gun violence and safety on Wednesday. He is also holding community events in Las Vegas during the morning and evening.