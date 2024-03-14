Biden to visit Las Vegas, Reno next week

President Joe Biden will make multiple stops in the Silver State next Monday and Tuesday, according to the White House.

President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign event ahead of the Nevada presidential preference primary election at the Pearson Community Center on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Biden will travel to both Reno and Las Vegas from Monday to Tuesday before heading to Phoenix.

The visit to the Silver State is part of the Biden-Harris campaign’s “I’m on Board” Month of Action that was announced last week and is designed to engage and mobilize voters and volunteers, according to the campaign.

Over the course of March, the president, Vice President Kamala Harris, First Lady Jill Biden and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff will visit every battleground state, “building up the organizing infrastructure and engaging the grassroots army” aiming to secure re-election in November, according to the Biden-Harris campaign.

In the last week, Biden has visited Pennsylvania, Georgia, New Hampshire and Wisconsin, as well as Michigan on Thursday.

As part of the “I’m on Board” Month of Action, the campaign also launched a $30 million, six-week media campaign in hopes of expanding volunteer engagement.

“Thanks to the historic, grassroots enthusiasm we’re seeing for this president and vice president, Team Biden-Harris is making big, early investments to connect directly with voters on the issues that will define this election with an all out show of force headed into the general election,” said Biden-Harris 2024 Campaign Manager Julie Chavez-Rodriguez in a statement last week.

The purple battleground state of Nevada has received a lot of attention from presidential candidates and their surrogates this election season. Both Biden and Trump have stopped in the Silver State leading up to the February presidential primaries and caucuses. In what marked her third trip to Las Vegas in the last few months, Harris rallied supporters in North Las Vegas last weekend. The first lady spoke at the SEIU Local 1107 hall in Las Vegas at the beginning of March.

