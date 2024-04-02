74°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Clark County

13 people died in Las Vegas police custody in 2023

The Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Re ...
The Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
More Stories
Clark County, city of Las Vegas vie for ‘key’ attention
Yolanda King attends a meeting of the Clark County Commission at the Clark County Government Ce ...
Who are the highest paid officials in Clark County?
Las Vegas police ‘tired of scraping people up off the streets,’ sheriff says
Where does Clark County rank in national health report?
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 2, 2024 - 4:13 pm
 

Eight people died in the second half of 2023 while in Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department custody, a Metro captain told county commissioners Tuesday.

That brings the total in-custody fatalities last year to 13, according to presentations submitted to the board of commissioners.

Of those, 11 died in the hospital. Two died while in a Clark County Detention Center facility. All were male.

According to the reports, none died by suicide. The cause of death for four of the individuals is pending a determination by the Clark County coroner.

The department reported to commissioners early last year that there had been 10 deaths in 2022. Eleven people died in 2021 while in Metro custody.

During the second half of 2023, there were 29,151 total bookings, Metro Captain Nita Schmidt said. Individuals booked had an average stay of 18 days.

Contact Taylor R. Avery at TAvery@reviewjournal.com. Follow @travery98 on X.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
$30M approved for 4 affordable housing projects in Clark County
recommend 2
$500M for climate pollution reduction could soon be coming to Clark County
recommend 3
Got parks? County commissioners approve nearly $125M for park projects
recommend 4
New ethics standards coming to Clark County government
recommend 5
More people are voting by mail. Here’s what Clark County is doing about it
recommend 6
Las Vegas police ‘tired of scraping people up off the streets,’ sheriff says