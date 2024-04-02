13 people died in Las Vegas police custody in 2023

Eight people died in the second half of last year while in Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department custody, a Metro captain told Clark County commissioners.

Las Vegas police ‘tired of scraping people up off the streets,’ sheriff says

Who are the highest paid officials in Clark County?

Eight people died in the second half of 2023 while in Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department custody, a Metro captain told county commissioners Tuesday.

That brings the total in-custody fatalities last year to 13, according to presentations submitted to the board of commissioners.

Of those, 11 died in the hospital. Two died while in a Clark County Detention Center facility. All were male.

According to the reports, none died by suicide. The cause of death for four of the individuals is pending a determination by the Clark County coroner.

The department reported to commissioners early last year that there had been 10 deaths in 2022. Eleven people died in 2021 while in Metro custody.

During the second half of 2023, there were 29,151 total bookings, Metro Captain Nita Schmidt said. Individuals booked had an average stay of 18 days.

Contact Taylor R. Avery at TAvery@reviewjournal.com. Follow @travery98 on X.