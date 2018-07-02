Ballots mailed to Clark County voters for redo election

Some 74,000 Republican voters in Clark County should have received ballots for a redo election of the Republican primary for the county’s public administrator.

A look at a sample ballot from the June 12 primary election. (Robin Hebrock)

The ballots must be submitted to the county election department by 7 p.m. July 17 in order to be counted.

Voters may mail in their ballot or bring it to one of eight drop-off locations: the county election center at 965 Trade Drive in North Las Vegas, the election department office in the county government building in downtown Las Vegas, the county government building in Laughlin or the city clerk’s offices in Boulder City, Henderson, Las Vegas, North Las Vegas and Mesquite.

The election is being redone because 43 voters may have cast ballots twice due to a combination of human error and technical problems, according to county Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria. Aaron Manfredi won the primary on June 12 by four votes.

Anyone who did not receive a special election ballot in the mail yet should contact the election department at elinfo@clarkcountynv.gov or 702-455-8683.

