Clark County baseball complex could be major draw

As an influx of professional sports teams begins to reshape tourism in the Las Vegas Valley, Clark County plans to harness America’s Pastime to attract even more fans for college and high school teams.

Students from Carolyn S Reedom Elementary School entertain attendees for the new Desert Diamonds Baseball Complex groundbreaking ceremony at Mountains Edge Regional Park. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An artist’s rendering of the new Desert Diamonds Baseball Complex at Mountains Edge Regional Park during a groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday, February 28, 2018. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

Clark County commissioners Larry Brown, right, and Steve Sisolak listen as Mindy Meyers, Acting Director of Clark County Parks and Recreation, speaks to a crowd during the groundbreaking ceremony for the Desert Diamonds Baseball Complex at Mountains Edge Regional Park on Wednesday, February 28, 2018. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

Shovels line up in preparation for the groundbreaking ceremony of the new Desert Diamonds Baseball Complex at Mountains Edge Regional Park on Wednesday, February 28, 2018. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

Clark County commission chairman Steve Sisolak, right, listens as Clark County commissioner for District F, Susan Brager addresses attendees of the groundbreaking ceremony for the Desert Diamonds Baseball Complex at Mountains Edge Regional Park on Wednesday, February 28, 2018. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

The county on Wednesday morning broke ground on what will be the county’s first baseball diamond fourplex. Located next to the Mountain’s Edge Regional Park, the Desert Diamonds Baseball Complex should be finished this year.

Las Vegas 51s president Don Logan said he expects the complex to be bustling during the summer time when high school students want to play ball but their schools’ facilities are closed.

“You can’t play baseball on a Little League field,” he said. “This place will be as busy as they want it to be.”

The $16 million project will include natural turf, bleachers, lights and sun shade. One field will meet NCAA guidelines and have seating for 300 people, a scoreboard and an announcers booth.

Richard Construction is under contract to build the fourplex.

“This is going to be iconic. There’s nothing like it in the state,” said County Commissioner Susan Brager, who has worked on the project for close to a decade. “I think our youth needs to know we care about their future, and this shows that.”

The complex will be available for use by youth and adult recreational leagues, but commissioners have bigger plans.

“I would venture to say that this will be booked year-round for tournaments, and not only the tournaments that are coming for the high school players,” said Commissioner Larry Brown, a former professional baseball player. “This, combined with the new (Las Vegas 51s) Triple-A facility (in Summerlin) and some of the high school facilities here, we could host as a premier of a baseball college tournament as any other place in the country.”

Commissioners are also investing money to increase play areas for other non-professional sports. A lighted 16-field youth soccer complex is expected to open near Cimarron and Robindale roads by spring 2019.

Both projects will be funded in part from $77.4 million commissioners pledged toward improving and constructing local parks in August.

