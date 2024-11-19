Clark County commissioners to consider possible sales tax increase

The proposal was slated to be discussed Tuesday morning at the Clark County commission meeting.

Clark County commissioners are considering a possible 0.125 percent increase to the sales tax.

Increasing that tax would mean that consumers who buy in Clark County would pay 1 more cent for $8.

Assembly Bill 309 from 2019 allowed counties in Nevada to hike up its sales tax up to 0.250 percent for specific programs.

Several trade groups spoke in opposition of a tax increase during the first portion of the commission meeting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

