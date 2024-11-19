50°F
Clark County commissioners to consider possible sales tax increase

Clark County commissioners are considering a possible 0.125 percent increase to the sales tax.
Clark County commissioners are considering a possible 0.125 percent increase to the sales tax. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 19, 2024 - 10:08 am
 

Clark County commissioners are considering a possible 0.125 percent increase to the sales tax.

The proposal was slated to be discussed Tuesday morning at the Clark County commission meeting.

Increasing that tax would mean that consumers who buy in Clark County would pay 1 more cent for $8.

Assembly Bill 309 from 2019 allowed counties in Nevada to hike up its sales tax up to 0.250 percent for specific programs.

Several trade groups spoke in opposition of a tax increase during the first portion of the commission meeting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.

