Clark County coroner John Fudenberg retiring in August

Clark County Coroner John Fudenberg is voluntarily retiring from his position, a cost-saving move for Clark County during the coronavirus pandemic, he said Saturday.

Clark County coroner John Fudenberg at his office near downtown Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Clark County Coroner John Fudenberg is retiring after five years spent in the position, he said Saturday afternoon.

He is retiring through a voluntary separation agreement with Clark County, which he said was a cost-saving measure due to budget issues from the coronavirus pandemic. But with nearly 30 years working for the county, Fudenberg said in a phone interview Saturday that he was planning on retiring soon anyway.

“I’m most likely going to continue to work in some way shape or form, I’m just not really sure what I want to do quite yet,” he said.

His last day will be Aug. 7, he said. Fudenberg said numerous other employees have also recently voluntarily retired and will no longer work for the county as of Aug. 7.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.