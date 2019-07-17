101°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Clark County

Clark County official critical of creating tourism district

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 16, 2019 - 6:32 pm
 

Clark County may lose out on millions in sales tax revenue over the next two decades if a special district is created south of Palace Station.

The Las Vegas City Council is considering creating a tourism improvement district, which would divert some sales tax revenue to developer Fisher Brothers to create Area 15, an art and retail project envisioned as “an immersive bazaar.” The move doesn’t require county approval, but commissioners heard a presentation about the plan on Tuesday.

The district would divert $13.7 million from local government coffers, slightly more than half of which would otherwise have been collected by Clark County. So the proposed district did not sit well with commission Chairwoman Marilyn Kirkpatrick: “Philosophically, I hate this. I’m opposed to it. I was opposed to it in the Legislature. I think it’s a bunch of crap, to be honest,” she said.

For Kirkpatrick, the issue goes beyond the loss of tax dollars. She worried whether the developer could prove that most visitors were tourists, as required by the process. She questioned the notion of under-development in the area, and said the city should capitalize instead on the project’s inclusion in a federal opportunity zone as an incentive for developers.

Other policymakers were interested in how much sales tax revenue might be realized over the same period if the project did not move forward. Bill Arent, the city’s economic development chief, replied with a short answer: Zero.

Incentives needed

From the city’s perspective, the incentive to build in a long neglected area is reasonable. The 15-acre project is expected to include a curated, interactive common area from the art collective “Meow Wolf”; indoor and outdoor event space; and food cart and retail kiosk spots. The location, north of Desert Inn Road and west of Interstate 15, once held a Scandia but has been fallow for years.

There are also protections in place. The proposed incentive to Fisher Brothers is capped at 3.13 percent of gross sales tax revenue, or $688,000 annually, whichever is less. And it would apply only to the first phase of the project and not impact taxes that go to schools, according to Arent.

“The way we look at it, very simple, is: But for the city’s involvement, would this project get done and would this project get done at this level and at this quality?” Arent asked commissioners.

Commissioner Larry Brown, a former Las Vegas councilman, agreed. Unlike the county, which doesn’t have to offer much incentive because of its hallmark Strip, he said the city must seek to appeal to developers to diversifying entertainment projects beyond Fremont Street. Often, he added, those opportunities lie in older areas.

“This is an example of where they’re getting outside the box, trying something that hasn’t been done,” Brown said.

Big tourist draw

Fisher Brothers estimates there will be a million visitors a year to Area 15, according to consultant Terry Murphy, noting that 340,000 people annually visit the Meow Wolf site in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

“The developer took a risk in creating something that’s never been done before, that we’re aware of, in the world,” she said.

Murphy added that the company would use revenue distributed back to the district to attract tenants and to address homelessness and other problems in surrounding neighborhoods.

The City Council must adopt an ordinance to put the plan into effect, and may consider the matter as early as October following a public hearing with the Nevada Commission on Tourism, according to documents supporting Arent’s presentation.

If approved, the new district would add to two that exist already — one in Symphony Park and the other near the Mob Museum.

“I think it’s exciting,” Brown said.

Commissioner Justin Jones, whose district overlaps with the project area, said he hoped the commission would support it: “I am taking a leap of faith.”

Contact Shea Johnson at sjohnson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0272. Follow @Shea_LVRJ on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Trumps Strength is also a Weakness - Video
One of Donald Trump’s greatest strengths — his ability to shape national narratives — is also a great weakness.
Tax the Rich Bus Tour makes a stop in Las Vegas - Video
The Tax the Rich Bus has stopped in Las Vegas as part of its summer tour. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Assemblywoman Daniele Monroe-Moreno hosts BBQ - Video
Assembly Woman Daniele Monroe-Moreno hosts BBQ to bring the community together to hear about the candidates up for election and for people to gather and have fun.
Democrat Virtual Caucus - Video
Elizabeth Warren visits Las Vegas
Senator Elizabeth Warren made a campaign stop at the East Las Vegas Community Center on Tuesday July 2, 2019. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Aaron Ford Speaks About Bill AB431
AB431 is a bill sponsored by Nevada Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson to restore the right to vote for formerly incarcerated individuals. Attorney General Aaron Ford spoke at the AM&E Church in North Las Vegas about the bill, on Monday, July 1, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Right Take: Biden's Racially Questionable Comments
Joe Biden has uttered racially charged statements for years. Now that he’s the frontrunner for the Democrat presidential nomination, he may finally face prolonged scrutiny for them.
Christopher Rufo Discusses Homelessness In The USA - VIDEO
Christopher Rufo discusses homelessness in the United States and how politicians can work to improve conditions for those with drug addictions.
Clark County 2019 Election Results - Video
The 2019 Elections wrap up in Clark County including an upset in the Boulder City Mayor race.
Olivia Diaz talks about her win in Ward 3 - VIDEO
Las Vegas City Councilwoman-elect Olivia Diaz talks about her election win in Ward 3 and what lies ahead for her.
Greene discusses Read by 3 and Opportunity Scholarships - VIDEO
The Nevada Legislative Session is over and the results are mixed for Nevada students, according to Tom Greene, Senior regional legislative director, Excel in Ed in Action.
Bernie Sanders visits Las Vegas
Sen. Bernie Sanders made a stop at Roy W. Martin middle school on Thursday, during his campaign trail.
Kamala Harris campaigns in Las Vegas
Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris castigated President Donald Trump’s merit-based immigration plan, saying it was “short-sighted” and overlooked the cultural significance of family, during a campaign stop in Las Vegas. “We cannot allow people to start parsing and pointing fingers and creating hierarchies among immigrants,” Harris told Asian Pacific Islander leaders at a Chinatown restaurant, one of two appearances she made Thursday.
The Right Take New Education Funding Plan - VIDEO
On Monday, Senate Education Committee chair Mo Denis, D-Las Vegas, released a new education funding formula. For years, many Democrat politicians have criticized the current education funding formula, called the Nevada Plan. They claim it’s old and outdated. Their biggest beef is that it doesn’t allocate more money for students who are English Language Learners or live in poverty. The theory is that it’s harder to educate those students and so they need additional services, which costs additional money.
Kamala Harris campaigns in Nevada
California Senator Kamala Harris meets with One APIA Nevada, a nonprofit organization that advocates for policies empowering Asian Pacific Islander Nevadans. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ben Carson talks housing (Audio only)
Ben Carson discusses housing with the Review-Journal editorial board on Thursday. (Audio only)
Ben Carson visits the RJ (Full Audio Only)
Ben Carson discusses housing with the Review-Journal editorial board on Thursday. (Audio only)
Former Vice President Joe Biden campaigns in Nevada
After campaigning at the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades District Council 16 in Henderson, former Vice President Joe Biden spoke with the Review-Journal.
Student serenades Mayor Carolyn Goodman at swearing in
Students from the school she founded, The Meadows School, serenaded Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman during a swearing in ceremony for her third and final term. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Al Gore Speaks At UNLV About Climate Change - Video
Former Vice President of the United States Al Gore talks to an audience at UNLV about the effects of Climate change and how to switch to renewable sources of energy.
Forum on Wages and Working People Highlights - VIDEO
Presidential candidates Elizabeth Warren, Beto O'Rourke, Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar, Julian Castro, and John Hickenlooper speak in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Nevada Politics Today Valerie Weber - VIDEO
Valerie Weber sits down with Victor Joecks to discuss her policies and why she is running for Ward 2 of the Las Vegas City Council.
Cory Booker speaks at UNLV
US Senator Cory Booker speaks at UNLV during a Young Democrats meet and greet on Thursday, April 18, 2019. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Clark County official presses Metro for answers about ICE cooperation
By / RJ

While Clark County Commissioners approved 40 supplemental positions for two understaffed jails Tuesday, Commissioner Justin Jones indicated his future support for more hires will be tied to the Metropolitan Police Department clarifying its role in immigration detention.

Clark County School District Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara and CCSD School Board President Lola ...
County wants joint meeting on potential funding to CCSD
By / RJ

Clark County commissioners on Tuesday signaled that they were unwilling to commit any dollars from a potential quarter-cent sales tax hike to the school district without first meeting with trustees on a plan and accountability.