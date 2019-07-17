Clark County official critical of creating tourism district

County officials criticized a proposed tourism district near the Palace Station hotel that would see a new entertainment district built, but cost Clark County sales tax dollars for the next two decades.

The former site of Scandia Family Fun Center. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file photo)

Area15, a 200,000-square-foot space near Interstate 15 and Desert Inn Road, will be home to bar-arcades, escape rooms, breweries and other forms of experiential commerce. Friday, May 17, 2019. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

Jessica Fisher walks across the parking lot of Area15, an experiential retail and entertainment complex, during the unveiling of its entryway on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Rose Donahue waves at a friend from the top of the art installation "Balanceville" during the unveiling of the entryway of Area15, an experiential retail and entertainment complex, on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Clark County may lose out on millions in sales tax revenue over the next two decades if a special district is created south of Palace Station.

The Las Vegas City Council is considering creating a tourism improvement district, which would divert some sales tax revenue to developer Fisher Brothers to create Area 15, an art and retail project envisioned as “an immersive bazaar.” The move doesn’t require county approval, but commissioners heard a presentation about the plan on Tuesday.

The district would divert $13.7 million from local government coffers, slightly more than half of which would otherwise have been collected by Clark County. So the proposed district did not sit well with commission Chairwoman Marilyn Kirkpatrick: “Philosophically, I hate this. I’m opposed to it. I was opposed to it in the Legislature. I think it’s a bunch of crap, to be honest,” she said.

For Kirkpatrick, the issue goes beyond the loss of tax dollars. She worried whether the developer could prove that most visitors were tourists, as required by the process. She questioned the notion of under-development in the area, and said the city should capitalize instead on the project’s inclusion in a federal opportunity zone as an incentive for developers.

Other policymakers were interested in how much sales tax revenue might be realized over the same period if the project did not move forward. Bill Arent, the city’s economic development chief, replied with a short answer: Zero.

Incentives needed

From the city’s perspective, the incentive to build in a long neglected area is reasonable. The 15-acre project is expected to include a curated, interactive common area from the art collective “Meow Wolf”; indoor and outdoor event space; and food cart and retail kiosk spots. The location, north of Desert Inn Road and west of Interstate 15, once held a Scandia but has been fallow for years.

There are also protections in place. The proposed incentive to Fisher Brothers is capped at 3.13 percent of gross sales tax revenue, or $688,000 annually, whichever is less. And it would apply only to the first phase of the project and not impact taxes that go to schools, according to Arent.

“The way we look at it, very simple, is: But for the city’s involvement, would this project get done and would this project get done at this level and at this quality?” Arent asked commissioners.

Commissioner Larry Brown, a former Las Vegas councilman, agreed. Unlike the county, which doesn’t have to offer much incentive because of its hallmark Strip, he said the city must seek to appeal to developers to diversifying entertainment projects beyond Fremont Street. Often, he added, those opportunities lie in older areas.

“This is an example of where they’re getting outside the box, trying something that hasn’t been done,” Brown said.

Big tourist draw

Fisher Brothers estimates there will be a million visitors a year to Area 15, according to consultant Terry Murphy, noting that 340,000 people annually visit the Meow Wolf site in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

“The developer took a risk in creating something that’s never been done before, that we’re aware of, in the world,” she said.

Murphy added that the company would use revenue distributed back to the district to attract tenants and to address homelessness and other problems in surrounding neighborhoods.

The City Council must adopt an ordinance to put the plan into effect, and may consider the matter as early as October following a public hearing with the Nevada Commission on Tourism, according to documents supporting Arent’s presentation.

If approved, the new district would add to two that exist already — one in Symphony Park and the other near the Mob Museum.

“I think it’s exciting,” Brown said.

Commissioner Justin Jones, whose district overlaps with the project area, said he hoped the commission would support it: “I am taking a leap of faith.”

Contact Shea Johnson at sjohnson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0272. Follow @Shea_LVRJ on Twitter.