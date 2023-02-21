70°F
Clark County

Parts of short-term rental ordinance ruled unconstitutional

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 21, 2023 - 12:24 pm
 
A sign against short-term rentals on a tree at a home in an unincorporated neighborhood in sout ...
A sign against short-term rentals on a tree at a home in an unincorporated neighborhood in southwest Las Vegas Friday, June 25, 2021. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Judge Jessica Peterson gives a speech after being sworn in during the Eight Judicial District C ...
Judge Jessica Peterson gives a speech after being sworn in during the Eight Judicial District Court investiture ceremony at North Las Vegas City Hall in North Las Vegas, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Portions of a county ordinance regulating short-term rentals are unconstitutional, a Clark County District Court judge has ruled.

Judge Jessica Peterson last week granted a temporary injunction in favor of the Greater Las Vegas Short-Term Rental Association. Last summer the group sued Clark County and the state of Nevada, which legalized the practice of using homes for commercial lodging in 2021.

The state law reversed a Clark County ban on short-term rentals, and the county set out to establish its own rules. But the lawsuit claims those regulations overreach.

A Clark County spokesperson wrote in a statement that the injunction doesn’t stop the county from issuing licenses. Its six-month application process ends next month.

Peterson, in her 20-page ruling, contended that the language for several of the county rules were vague or unconstitutional.

For example, applicants had to sign a “declaration under penalty of perjury” that they would abide by all the rules.

“This mandate exposes a license applicant to the possibility of criminal liability for not only a current, but a future, violation of the Ordinance,” the court order said.

Another rule allows county enforcement to inspect homes with little or no notice.

“The plain text of these Sections means that Clark County, through its employees, may subject an applicant to an inspection of their proposed short term rental unit, i.e., their home, without any basis whatsoever,” the order said.

The ordinance sets a limit of 10 people allowed at the homes and bans “parties, weddings, events or other gatherings which exceed the maximum occupancy of the residential unit,” the order said.”What qualifies as a ‘party’ or ‘wedding’ or ‘event’ or ‘gathering’ is vague and ambiguous.”

The ordinance established fees, enforcement plans and consequences for violating the ordinance.

The county estimated that about 10,000 homes were being rented illegally in its jurisdiction. The ordinance will limit the licenses to 1 percent of the county’s “housing stock.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow @rickytwrites on Twitter.

