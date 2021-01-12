Democrats move fast to impeach Trump for Capitol ‘insurrection’

House Democrats formally introduced Monday a resolution to impeach President Donald Trump on a charge of “incitement of insurrection” for his role in the violent mob attack on the Capitol last week.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., talks to reporters just outside the House chamber after a resolution calling for the removal of President Donald Trump from office was blocked by Republicans, at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Dawn breaks at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Rep. Steven Horsford, D-Nev., speaks on the floor of the House of Representatives at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (House Television via AP)

WASHINGTON — House Democrats formally introduced Monday a resolution to impeach President Donald Trump on a charge of “incitement of insurrection” for his role in the violent mob attack on the Capitol last week that left five dead.

The impeachment resolution, backed by all Democratic House members from Nevada, could be voted on as early as Wednesday and, if successful, would make Trump the first president in history to be impeached twice.

“No president — now or in the future — will be allowed to incite violence against the government, get away with it, and remain in office,” said Rep. Steven Horsford, D-Nev., a co-sponsor of the resolution.

The impeachment resolution was filed after House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., sought unanimous consent for another resolution that would give Vice President Mike Pence and members of the Cabinet time to remove Trump under the 25th Amendment.

But Republicans objected, so that resolution will be brought up for a roll call vote on Tuesday evening.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said that if the vice president and Cabinet fails to act within 24 hours, House Democrats are ready to vote Wednesday on impeachment.

“The president’s threat to America is urgent, and so too will be our action,” Pelosi said.

False claims cited

The resolution cites Trump’s baseless claim that he won the election during a speech to supporters on Jan. 6, before those same Trump loyalists descended on the Capitol.

Also cited in the resolution is the telephone call in which Trump urged Republican Georgia secretary of state to “find” the votes needed for the president to overturn President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the Peach State.

That official and other Georgia Republicans said publicly Trump’s claims were unfounded and publicized his attempts to overturn the state’s vote.

Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I., Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., and Rep. Ted Lieu, D-Calif., introduced the resolution containing the article of impeachment on Monday. All three were involved in the 2019 impeachment of Trump over allegations he tried to enlist the president of Ukraine into providing information about his then political rival Biden. The Senate failed to convict Trump of the charges.

Cicilline said he has 213 signatures and other commitments supporting the resolution.

Horsford and Rep. Susie Lee, D-Nev., signed onto the resolution. Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., through a spokesman, said she would sign on. She was been a constant critic of Trump and called for his removal last week.

Lee said the effort to remove Trump from office, through House and Senate action, may not ultimately be successful.

“But even if he isn’t removed, impeachment can prevent him from ever holding public office again in this country,” Lee said in a video to supporters.

Republican Rep. Mark Amodei of Nevada, denounced the violence last week and voted against objections to counting the Electoral College votes in Arizona and Pennsylvania.

Last week, Amodei said no to supporting impeachment, noting Trump would be leaving office in a matter of days.

Other Republicans also have noted the ticking clock in their reluctance to support an impeachment vote, which if successful, would then be sent to the Senate for a trial and vote on conviction.

Few Republicans defend Trump

Few Republicans have publicly defended the president, and even those who backed blocking the Electoral College process last week have distanced themselves from the violence.

But several Republicans in the Senate, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Ben Sasse of Nebraska and Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania, have called on Trump to resign. Sasse and Murkowski also said they would consider a vote to convict him for his role in spurring the mob that invaded the Capitol.

Toomey, like other GOP leaders, said the time frame may prohibit Senate action.

It was unclear Monday whether Pelosi would send the resolution for impeachment to the Senate immediately, or wait until the Senate is under Democratic control with Vice President Kamala Harris in office to cast tie-breaking votes. In order to convict Trump, however, the Senate requires a two-thirds. vote, or 67 senators.

Biden has said impeachment is up to Congress to determine, but he urged the Democratic House and incoming Democratic Senate to be prepared to tackle his agenda — coronavirus vaccinations and economic stimulus — when he takes office Jan. 20.

Neither of Nevada’s two Democratic senators — Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen — voiced support for a Senate impeachment trial, although both accused Trump of inciting the riot that left five dead, including a Capitol Hill policeman.

Meanwhile, Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., was considering proposals that include holding a trial before inauguration.

Congressional leaders also were weighing new warnings from the FBI and law enforcement agencies that more demonstrations could take place at state capitals and in Washington before the inauguration.

Security around the Capitol has been bolstered and will remain in place until after Biden takes office.

