Donald Trump cheered at UFC 264 on Las Vegas Strip

Former President Donald Trump was loudly cheered as he appeared at the UFC 264 bouts at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night, according to media reports.

Trump came through the fighter tunnel before the welterweight bout between Gilbert Burns and Stephen Thompson, according to USA Today.

“The crowd was on its feet as he was escorted to his seat near the octagon, near where supporter and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is seated,” the report stated. “Some faint boos were sprinkled throughout. However, they were drowned out as multiple “U-S-A” chants broke out.”

In the main event, Dustin Poirier beat Conor McGregor for the second time in six months when McGregor badly injured his left ankle in the closing seconds of the first round.

The fight was stopped after the first-round bell when McGregor (22-6) was unable to continue. The biggest star in mixed martial arts never got up after falling to the canvas following a final-minute blow by Poirier (28-6), who will get the UFC’s next lightweight title shot.

Poirier said he thought McGregor’s leg broke when he checked one of McGregor’s kicks earlier in the fight.

“I felt something, for sure,” Poirier said. “He fractured it on one of the kicks at the beginning of the fight, and then he broke it.”

