Harris and Walz at Thomas & Mack Center rally – WATCH LIVE NOW

Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, are holding a campaign rally at UNLV’s Thomas Mack Center.

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris waves as she heads to her motorcade at Harry Reid International Airport, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Attendees line up around the building to enter as Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, hold a campaign rally at UNLV’s Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The crowd gets pumped up while dancing to music by DJ D-Nice as Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, hold a campaign rally at UNLV’s Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Attendees line up around the building to enter as Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, hold a campaign rally at UNLV’s Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Supporters wait in line to attend the rally with Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, at UNLV's Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024. (Ricardo Torres-Cortez/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Attendees line up in the sun to be screened for entry as Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, hold a campaign rally at UNLV’s Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Supporters await the rally with Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, at UNLV's Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024. (Ricardo Torres-Cortez/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The crowd gets pumped up while dancing to music by DJ D-Nice as Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, hold a campaign rally at UNLV’s Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

(LtoR) Rebekah Saiz, Tilminah Archibald and Clark Willits join others in dancing to music by DJ D-Nice as Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, hold a campaign rally at UNLV’s Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris waves as she heads to her motorcade at Harry Reid International Airport, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, arrived in Las Vegas today for a rally at UNLV’s Thomas & Mack Center this afternoon.

The visit, part of their battleground state tour, will mark Harris’ seventh visit to the state this year, though her first since taking over the Democratic ticket. It will also serve as Walz’s introduction to the Silver State since Harris selected him to run for vice president at the beginning of the week.

Large lines of rallygoers were forming outside the Thomas & Mack Center two hours before doors were to open, according to a video posted on X Saturday by the NV Dems X account.

Look at this line of @kamalafornevada supporters 2 HOURS before doors opened! They’re ready to see our Vice President @KamalaHarris and our FUTURE Vice President @Tim_Walz! pic.twitter.com/h3XLudtzN0 — NV Dems (@nvdems) August 10, 2024

Supporters began filing in to the arena once the doors opened, with many still waiting in line. The inside of the venue was filling up rapidly with crowds of supporters.

The Thomas & Mack arena is very active hours before VP Harris and Gov. Walz set to stump in Las Vegas #RJNow pic.twitter.com/WvusnolfVf — Ricardo Torres-Cortez (@rickytwrites) August 10, 2024

The expected Democratic ticket held rallies in Philadelphia, Eau Claire, Wisconsin, Detroit and Phoenix this week before their visit to Las Vegas.

Last week GOP vice presidential candidate Sen. J.D. Vance visited Henderson. Nevadans can expect to see a relatively steady stream of candidates and their political surrogates leading to the Nov. 5 election.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.