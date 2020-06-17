Bryan Scott becomes 1st black city attorney in Las Vegas history

Longtime Senior Assistant City Attorney Bryan Scott was officially promoted Wednesday, becoming the first African American to serve as the city’s top lawyer in its history.

The City Council unanimously approved a two-year contract for Scott, 53, which will pay him a $215,000 annual base salary with benefits and solidifies his appointment to replace longtime City Attorney Brad Jerbic.

“As I have done for the past 24 years, I promise this council and my city that I will continue to do my very best to guide the city and you lawfully, with integrity, and will always do what’s in the best interest for the city of Las Vegas,” Scott told the council.

As the 23rd city attorney in Las Vegas history, Scott was a popular choice despite being the only applicant to seek to take over for Jerbic, who announced in May that he would leave the city July 1 for the private sector.

Scott was lauded by city lawmakers and given a standing ovation from the dais and council audience, which included his family and friends, after the contract was approved.

“Bryan has always been there in the clutch, between night meetings, day meetings,” Jerbic said. “Anything Bryan can do, he’s always volunteered to do it, and I really congratulate you on such an excellent choice. I really can’t think of a better person.”

Scott joined the city attorney’s office in 1996, only four years after Jerbic, and has long served as the senior assistant city attorney behind Jerbic. He has served as legal counsel to the council, Planning Commission, and various city departments, boards and commissions, according to a city statement.

His areas of practice include general civil litigation, special improvement districts, land use, zoning, ethics, public records and marijuana regulation, and he has won several awards and accolades during his nearly three decades as an attorney.

In 2018, the Las Vegas chapter of the National Bar Association recognized Scott as attorney of the year and created a book scholarship in his name the following year, according to the city.

Scott said that being a Nevada government attorney comes with its own unique set of challenges and circumstances, but “given my background, I believe that I bring my own unique talents, skill sets, experiences and demeanor” to the job.

Contact Shea Johnson at sjohnson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0272. Follow @Shea_LVRJ on Twitter.