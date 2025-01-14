City of Las Vegas to consider new housing development for Badlands golf course

Las Vegas’ Planning Commission could vote Tuesday night on a set of items related to a new housing development proposed for the defunct Badlands golf course, according to the body’s meeting agenda.

Las Vegas’ Planning Commission is set to vote Tuesday night on early steps toward building a new housing development on the defunct Badlands golf course, according to the body’s meeting agenda.

Ownership of the golf course is expected to switch hands in March as the city and EHB Cos. — led by CEO Yohan Lowie — work to finalize a settlement that would end a yearslong legal battle.

Under an agreement tentatively approved last month by the City Council, the city would take control of the the roughly 250-acres plot of land for $636 million and then sell the property to Lennar Homes for $350 million. That developer is planning 1,480 housing units, according to city documentation.

The remaining $286 million would go to EHB to settle three remaining lawsuits the developer filed shortly after buying the golf course in 2015, according to city documents, which said Lowie would then drop the lawsuits against the city.

The city said last month that EHB and Lennar had signed nonbinding term sheets about the deal.

The sale is expected to close on March 19.

Conditions to build

Planning commissioners were slated to consider land use entitlements proposed by Lennar, including a tentative map.

The seven-member board provides direction to the City Council on the city’s master plan and zoning.

Tuesday’s agenda items include a list of 25 conditions set by the departments of planning and public works, and the fire department.

Reads one of them: “The approval of all Public Works related improvements shown on this Tentative Map is in concept only. Specific design and construction details relating to size, type and/or alignment of improvements, including but not limited to street, sewer and drainage improvements, shall be resolved prior to approval of the construction plans by the City.”

City staff is recommending planning to approve Lennar’s proposal.

Badlands saga resolution in sight

The legal saga between Las Vegas and EHB is headed toward resolution.

Lowie, who previously developed One Queensridge Place and Tivoli Village, had intended to build an expansive housing project on the land. But residents of neighboring Queensridge quickly came out against new housing.

The city granted EHB land entitlements, but building plans stalled over whether zoning allowed for housing.

EHB sued the city, alleging that it essentially “took” the golf course by not allowing it to build on it.

Multiple judges agreed and awarded EHB $285 million in rulings for three of the suits.

Two of the cases were under appeal and another — for a much larger plot of land — was pending before the city and EHB reached a tentative agreement last month.

Last year, Las Vegas paid EHB $64 million to resolve one lawsuit involving a 35-acre section of Badlands.

Lennar did not respond to a message from the Las Vegas Review-Journal seeking comment about its proposal.

“Overall, the proposed development plan on the Property is consistent, compatible and will be a tremendous asset to the surrounding area,” a law firm representing Lennar Homes wrote to the city. “There are varying housing options from high-end homes to multifamily condominiums.”

Added the justification letter: “The development plan creates a unique, modern, state-of-art development that is compatible and harmonious with the existing housing options in the area.”

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.