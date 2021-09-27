Goodman says she would welcome RNC to Las Vegas for 2024 convention

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman said she would welcome the opportunity for her city to host the 2024 Republican National Convention.

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman speaks during a Las Vegas City Council meeting in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

In a news release Monday, the city said Goodman received a letter from the Republican National Committee asking if she would be interested in having Las Vegas host the three-day convention, where the presidential candidate for the Republican Party would officially accept the party’s nomination.

“To me, this request is not about politics, it’s about bringing millions of dollars in convention business back to our local economy,” Goodman said in a statement. “No one does conventions and conferences better than Las Vegas does, and our community is ready for this major economic boost.”

The RNC also sent letters to other mayors, according to the news release.

Cities must submit bids to the RNC no later than Dec. 1.

Goodman expects to hear from the Democratic National Committee regarding that party’s national convention, which the city would welcome.

Although Goodman endorsed the bid for a convention, it would likely take place in Clark County. Possible venues include the Las Vegas Convention Center, the T-Mobile Arena or Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas has never hosted a political convention, but the city has always touted itself as a prime destination for such an event. The city features hundreds of thousands of hotel rooms in close proximity to house convention delegates, guests and news media.

In 2019, Nevada Republican Party Chairman Michael McDonald made a strong pitch to the Republican National Committee to get the convention here, and even escorted the head of the Republicans’ site-selection committee around the city to review venues.

