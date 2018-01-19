Group moves to oust Las Vegas councilman Barlow via recall

A group that wants to eject Las Vegas Councilman Ricki Barlow from office early has 90 days to collect 1,154 signatures from Ward 5 residents to force a special recall election.

Las Vegas City Councilman Ricki Barlow, seen in July 2017. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau)

The recall group has until 5:30 p.m. April 17 to submit the signatures from Barlow’s constituents who cast ballots in the 2015 primary, Las Vegas City Clerk LuAnn Holmes said.

“I personally haven’t seen the progress that needs to be done. I don’t see him involved like he should be, or even that he wants to be,” said John Johnson, the lead organizer of the recall effort. “I think it’s time to organize around building our community.”

The group’s first attempt to trigger a recall failed this week because only one of the three people who signed the notice of intent had voted in the 2015 municipal primary, when voters elected Barlow to his third and final term on the City Council.

The second letter the recall group submitted to the city clerk’s office Wednesday evening was signed by three people who voted that election, the Clark County Registrar of Voters confirmed. That started the 90-day clock to gather signatures.

Barlow could not be reached for comment on Thursday.

The group planned to start gathering signatures Thursday, Johnson said.

Barlow was first elected in 2007.

The Review-Journal reported last week that a grand jury has heard witness testimony in recent months related to an FBI investigation into Barlow.

Ward 5 residents backing the recall attempt have cited the FBI probe and the handling of the former Moulin Rouge property on Bonanza Road among the reasons they want a different representative on the council.

Former city councilman Steve Ross survived a recall attempt in 2012, the most recent try for an early ouster the city has seen.

If the recall effort is unsuccessful, term limits will force Barlow off the council next year. Las Vegas Planning Commissioner Cedric Crear and former Nevada assemblyman Harvey Munford have said they plan to run to succeed Barlow.

The recall group wants to give Munford a shot at the seat sooner, and will back him as a candidate if they successfully force a recall election.

“Residents have known Harvey, he’s been in the community,” Johnson said. “He really has that grassroots connection.”

