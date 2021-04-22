Las Vegas christens new courthouse with ribbon cutting

The $56 million Las Vegas municipal courthouse across from City Hall in downtown will open Thursday, two weeks before it is scheduled to be accessible to the public.

A rendering of the Las Vegas courthouse. (Molasky Group of Cos.)

A rendering shows the proposed new Las Vegas Municipal Courthouse, which the Molasky Group of Companies plans to develop southeast of Las Vegas City Hall. The proposed project cost is up to $56.2 million, funded with a combination of cash and bonds. (City of Las Vegas)

The $56 million Las Vegas municipal courthouse across from City Hall in downtown will open Thursday, two weeks before it is scheduled to be accessible to the public, city officials said.

Mayor Carolyn Goodman, Chief Judge Bert Brown and other officials and dignitaries celebrated the opening during a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday morning.

The courthouse, approved more than two years ago by the City Council, is four stories tall and 140,000 square feet. It will hold chambers and offices for all six municipal court judges and house the city’s traffic court and city attorney’s criminal division as well as spaces for court administration, customer service and classrooms.

When the courthouse opens to the public May 3, municipal services will officially transition from the Regional Justice Center. Municipal court operations will be closed to the public between Thursday and May 2 while the offices are relocated to the new building.

