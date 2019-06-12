Victoria Seaman wins Las Vegas City Council Ward 2 special election

Former Assemblywoman Victoria Seaman won a special election to replace resigned Councilman Steve Seroka in Ward 2 on Tuesday.

Victoria Seaman (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Hilarie Grey (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Valerie Weber (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas City Council Ward 2 candidate Victoria Seaman, a former Nevada assemblywoman, right, talks with supporter Judy Brailsford-Marcucci as voting results are updated projecting Seaman as the winner during an election night watch party at her home in the Summerlin area of Las Vegas on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas City Council Ward 2 candidate Victoria Seaman, a former Nevada assemblywoman, celebrates as voting results are updated projecting Seaman as the winner during an election night watch party at her home in the Summerlin area of Las Vegas on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Evelyn Cannestra, center, celebrates as voting results are updated projecting Las Vegas City Council Ward 2 candidate Victoria Seaman as the winner during an election night watch party at her home in the Summerlin area of Las Vegas on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas City Council Ward 2 candidate Victoria Seaman, a former Nevada assemblywoman, right, speaks alongside supporter Judy Brailsford-Marcucci as voting results are updated projecting Seaman as the winner, during an election night watch party at her home in the Summerlin area of Las Vegas on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas City Council Ward 2 candidate Victoria Seaman, a former Nevada assemblywoman, center, talks with her campaign manager, Tom Letizia, left, and Michael McDonald, chairman of the Nevada Republican Party, during an election night watch party at her home in the Summerlin area of Las Vegas on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Doughnuts are served during an election night watch party for Las Vegas City Council Ward 2 candidate Victoria Seaman, a former Nevada assemblywoman, at her home in the Summerlin area of Las Vegas on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas City Council Ward 2 candidate Victoria Seaman, a former Nevada assemblywoman, center, celebrates with supporters as voting results are updated projecting her as the winner during an election night watch party at her home in the Summerlin area of Las Vegas on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas City Council Ward 2 candidate Victoria Seaman, a former Nevada assemblywoman, right, talks with her campaign manager, Tom Letizia during an election night watch party at her home in the Summerlin area of Las Vegas on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas City Council Ward 2 candidate Victoria Seaman, a former Nevada assemblywoman, speaks as voting results are updated, projecting Seaman as the winner, during an election night watch party at her home in the Summerlin area of Las Vegas on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

After campaigning for months ahead of other candidates, former Assemblywoman Victoria Seaman was elected Tuesday night to represent Ward 2 on the Las Vegas City Council.

Seaman garnered more than 39 percent of 7,540 total votes in the race, according to the Clark County elections department, defeating six other challengers.

“We had an amazing team that worked really hard in getting out our message and what I’m really thrilled about … the people in Ward 2 are trusting me to represent them,” she told the Review-Journal.

Seaman and the others entered the race officially after ex-Councilman Steve Seroka resigned in early March and the council called a special election to fill the remainder of his term. But Seaman has been campaigning since the Laborers Union Local 872 launched a recall effort against Seroka in December, upset over his perceived anti-development posture and his opposition to the proposed residential development on the defunct Badlands golf course. The union later endorsed Seaman.

She is also the only candidate who reported donations thus far from a company connected to Badlands developer EHB Cos. The issue has been politically charged for years, but most candidates have been subdued when commenting on the issue, suggesting some type of compromise was needed.

When asked whether the head start helped pave the way for victory, Seaman replied, “in a way,” but she also noted the difficulty in casting off the impression that she was a union candidate.

“We had to overcome a lot of the, I want to say, false narrative that people put out about me,” she said.

Public relations executive Hilarie Grey, with 31 percent of the vote, and former Assemblywoman Valerie Weber, with 16 percent, trailed Seaman.

During her campaign, Seaman put forward a five-part plan to improve public safety that included increasing police spending and implementing technology in “hot spot” areas for crime. She said on Tuesday that she most looked forward to tackling public safety from the dais.

Others rounding out the field include contract analyst Patsy Brown, attorney Derrick Penney, former real estate services business owner Bruce Feher and homebuilder Richard Plaster.

The district encompasses Summerlin in the western area of the city.

With Seaman’s election, three members of the seven-member council will be former assemblywomen: Seaman will join Michele Fiore and Olivia Diaz, elected to represent Ward 3 on Tuesday.

Contact Shea Johnson at sjohnson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0272. Follow @Shea_LVRJ on Twitter.