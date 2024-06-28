VP Harris speaks at Las Vegas event — WATCH LIVE
Vice President Kamala Harris is speaking Friday at an event highlighting Latino voters’ role in the upcoming election.
The event, which will highlight Latino voters’ role in the upcoming election, follows Thursday’s presidential debate between President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump.
Harris will be joined by her husband, First Gentleman Doug Emhoff at the event.
The event marks the vice president’s fifth visit since the beginning of the year.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
