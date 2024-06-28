100°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas

VP Harris speaks at Las Vegas event — WATCH LIVE

Vice President Kamala Harris is speaking Friday at an event highlighting Latino voters' role in the upcoming election.
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a campaign event at Bottega Exchange coworking space ...
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a campaign event at Bottega Exchange coworking space in Las Vegas Monday, April 15, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
More Stories
‘There’s no problem here’: Aces’ $100K sponsorships push forward as WNBA investigates
World’s richest rodeo gets even richer in Las Vegas through 2035
Las Vegas City Hall is shown Tuesday, June 11, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KM ...
Governments in Southern Nevada release heavily redacted public records
David Navarro of Las Vegas returns his card after voting at the Historic Fifth Street School in ...
Several winners declared in ‘surprisingly efficient’ Nevada primary election
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 28, 2024 - 11:02 am
 

Vice President Kamala Harris is speaking at an event in Las Vegas on Friday.

The event, which will highlight Latino voters’ role in the upcoming election, follows Thursday’s presidential debate between President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump.

Harris will be joined by her husband, First Gentleman Doug Emhoff at the event.

The event marks the vice president’s fifth visit since the beginning of the year.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Taylor R. Avery at TAvery@reviewjournal.com. Follow @travery98 on X.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Prop bets posted for Donald Trump-Joe Biden presidential debate
Prop bets posted for Donald Trump-Joe Biden presidential debate
2
Biden’s election betting odds plummet after debate with Trump
Biden’s election betting odds plummet after debate with Trump
3
Trump, Biden in statistical dead heat in Nevada, two polls show
Trump, Biden in statistical dead heat in Nevada, two polls show
4
Biden, halting and raspy, confronts Trump during 1st presidential debate
Biden, halting and raspy, confronts Trump during 1st presidential debate
5
Ahern company accused of running Ponzi scheme in new lawsuit
Ahern company accused of running Ponzi scheme in new lawsuit
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
LIVE BLOG: Polls are closed in Clark County as primary voting wraps up
recommend 2
Nevada jails now in compliance with laws allowing inmates to vote
recommend 3
‘Clear choice’: Former Jan. 6 officers stump for Biden in Nevada
recommend 4
GOP’s lawsuit alleging Nevada voter roll inconsistencies dismissed
recommend 5
Trump ‘will pass a national abortion ban’: AOC urges Nevadans to elect Biden
recommend 6
Voter ID, abortion access initiatives pass major hurdle to appear on Nevada ballot