VP Harris speaks at Las Vegas event — WATCH LIVE

Vice President Kamala Harris is speaking Friday at an event highlighting Latino voters’ role in the upcoming election.

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a campaign event at Bottega Exchange coworking space in Las Vegas Monday, April 15, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Vice President Kamala Harris is speaking at an event in Las Vegas on Friday.

The event, which will highlight Latino voters’ role in the upcoming election, follows Thursday’s presidential debate between President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump.

Harris will be joined by her husband, First Gentleman Doug Emhoff at the event.

The event marks the vice president’s fifth visit since the beginning of the year.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

