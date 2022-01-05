National Republicans demand Clark County GOP faction stops using logo

Nevada state Sen. Carrie Buck (courtesy)

National Republicans have warned a faction of the Clark County Republican Party that they are unlawfully using the party’s iconic elephant logo.

In a cease and desist letter sent Tuesday to state Sen. Carrie Buck, R-Henderson, the Republican National Committee demanded the Buck-led group stop using the logo and claiming to be the official county party.

“Your organization is not affiliated with either the (Republican National Committee) or the Nevada Republican Party, and it has no right to use the RNC’s trademarks or other intellectual property whatsoever,” the letter states. “It is unacceptable and unlawful for your organization to falsely hold itself out as the official Republican county party for Clark County, particularly while soliciting contributions on your website. The simple fact is that your organization is not the recognized body of the Republican Party in Clark County, as the Nevada Republican Party of does not recognize you as such.”

Buck contends she is the rightful leader of the Clark County Republican Party, despite the Nevada Republican Party and its members recognizing Jesse Law as the legitimate chairman.

The letter leaves no doubt which side national Republicans are on in the months-long battle over county party leadership roles, and comes less than a week before a court hearing in a lawsuit over which faction should control party assets.

“The RNC therefore hereby demands that your organization immediately cease and desist from: (1) using any RNC trademarks, including the Official Elephant Logo and ‘GOP’ mark, on its website, web address, and other materials; and making any representation whatsoever that it is an official county party, or that it otherwise is any way affiliated with, endorsed or approved by, or otherwise acting on behalf of the RNC or the Republican Party generally.”

Buck could not immediately be reached for comment.

