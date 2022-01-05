51°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Politics and Government

National Republicans demand Clark County GOP faction stops using logo

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 4, 2022 - 4:16 pm
 
Nevada state Sen. Carrie Buck (courtesy)
Nevada state Sen. Carrie Buck (courtesy)

National Republicans have warned a faction of the Clark County Republican Party that they are unlawfully using the party’s iconic elephant logo.

In a cease and desist letter sent Tuesday to state Sen. Carrie Buck, R-Henderson, the Republican National Committee demanded the Buck-led group stop using the logo and claiming to be the official county party.

“Your organization is not affiliated with either the (Republican National Committee) or the Nevada Republican Party, and it has no right to use the RNC’s trademarks or other intellectual property whatsoever,” the letter states. “It is unacceptable and unlawful for your organization to falsely hold itself out as the official Republican county party for Clark County, particularly while soliciting contributions on your website. The simple fact is that your organization is not the recognized body of the Republican Party in Clark County, as the Nevada Republican Party of does not recognize you as such.”

Buck contends she is the rightful leader of the Clark County Republican Party, despite the Nevada Republican Party and its members recognizing Jesse Law as the legitimate chairman.

The letter leaves no doubt which side national Republicans are on in the months-long battle over county party leadership roles, and comes less than a week before a court hearing in a lawsuit over which faction should control party assets.

“The RNC therefore hereby demands that your organization immediately cease and desist from: (1) using any RNC trademarks, including the Official Elephant Logo and ‘GOP’ mark, on its website, web address, and other materials; and making any representation whatsoever that it is an official county party, or that it otherwise is any way affiliated with, endorsed or approved by, or otherwise acting on behalf of the RNC or the Republican Party generally.”

Buck could not immediately be reached for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.

Cease & Desist – Clark County Republican Central Committee 01.04.22 by Steve Sebelius on Scribd

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Patients seeking COVID tests crowding ERs, urgent care clinics
Patients seeking COVID tests crowding ERs, urgent care clinics
2
Clark County adds more than 8.1K new COVID cases over 3 days
Clark County adds more than 8.1K new COVID cases over 3 days
3
Clark County’s COVID-19 test positivity rate surpasses summer surge
Clark County’s COVID-19 test positivity rate surpasses summer surge
4
Nevada assemblywoman Annie Black to launch run for Congress
Nevada assemblywoman Annie Black to launch run for Congress
5
DMV tries combating online sale of hard-to-get appointments
DMV tries combating online sale of hard-to-get appointments
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Former President Donald Trump speaks during his Save America rally in Perry, Ga., Sept. 25, 202 ...
Donald Trump, 2 children subpoenaed by NY attorney general
The Associated Press

New York’s attorney general has issued subpoenas to former former President Donald Trump and his two eldest children in connection with an ongoing civil investigation into the family’s business practices.

Lucas Kittikamron-Mora, 13, holds a sign in support of COVID-19 vaccinations as he receives his ...
FDA allows Pfizer boosters for more teens as omicron surges
By Lauran Neergaard The Associated Press

Boosters already are recommended for everyone 16 and older, and federal regulators on Monday decided they’re also warranted for 12- to 15-year-olds.