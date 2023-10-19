Another GOP challenger — a comedian — enters race to unseat Dina Titus

Las Vegas resident and stand-up comedian Michael Boris joined three others in the Republican primary field to challenge Democratic Rep. Dina Titus.

Las Vegas resident and stand-up comedian Michael Boris on Wednesday announced his candidacy for Congress in hopes of defeating Democratic Rep. Dina Titus in November 2024.

Boris, a cannabis-friendly comedian who has worked to educate people about medical marijuana’s benefits, wants to continue to fight for people’s individual freedoms, he told the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Wednesday.

The 38-year Republican joins a primary field that includes restaurateur Flemming Larsen, retired U.S. Army Col. Mark Robertson, who ran against Titus in 2022, and businessman Ron Quince.

Boris said he thinks Titus and his Republican opponents are out of touch, as he has spent his whole life in Nevada’s 1st Congressional District and attended Eldorado High School. Boris also lived part-time in San Diego for eight years before moving back to Las Vegas full-time this year, his campaign said.

“Nobody’s speaking for the real people,” Boris said. “I know what’s going on with our people. I know what they need.”

As an entertainer who has produced medical marijuana programs, Boris plans to prioritize a constitutional conservative perspective on legalizing cannabis nationally, according to his website. He argues the prohibition of cannabis infringes on individual rights and freedoms, and he believes cannabis companies are overly taxed and regulated. Legalizing cannabis would redirect revenue from drug cartels, provide relief to veterans suffering from PTSD and give more funding to education and policing, he said.

The medical use of marijuana is legal in Nevada and 37 other states, three territories and the District of Columbia, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

Boris also runs an appliance repair company with General Electric as a third-party contractor, he said. If elected, he wants to help small businesses grow, help create jobs and make the 1st Congressional District a more affordable place to live.

Boris, a father of three, is pro-life and would support national restrictions to abortion, with exceptions for cases like rape, incest and threats to a mother’s life, he said.

He would like to see more technology put toward the border to increase its security as well as into the country’s elections. Boris believes in unsubstantiated claims that the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump, and he would like to see more technology implemented to make elections more secure.

When asked what kind of policies he would support to help curb climate change, Boris said he does not believe global warming is real, but he believes in “leaving the earth in a better place than you found it in, treat your home like you treat your family.”

