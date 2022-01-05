Barack Obama to deliver eulogy at Harry Reid memorial service

Former President Barack Obama will deliver the eulogy this weekend at a memorial service for former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid, the late senator’s office announced Wednesday.

President Barack Obama embraces U.S. Senator Harry Reid, D-Nev., during a rally at Orr Middle School in Las Vegas in October 2010. (Review-Journal file photo)

Reid died Dec. 28 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 82.

President Joe Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York will also speak at the service.

“We are honored to have such a distinguished group paying tribute to Harry’s life and accomplishments,” said Landra Reid, the late senator’s wife of 62 years, in a statement. “These are not only some of the most consequential leaders of our time – they are also some of Harry’s best friends. Harry and our family have always had such love and admiration for each of them and their families. Harry loved every minute of his decades working with these leaders and the incredible things they accomplished together.”

The service for Reid is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday at the Smith Center in downtown Las Vegas. Tickets for the service will be distributed through Reid’s office, not the venue.

