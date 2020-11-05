Biden maintains his lead in Nevada; vote counting continues

Former Vice President Joe Biden has expanded his lead over President Donald Trump in the now-pivotal swing state of Nevada.

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden joined by Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., speaks, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

President Donald Trump pumps his fist after speaking in the East Room of the White House, early Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Former Vice President Joe Biden has expanded his lead over President Donald Trump in the now-pivotal swing state of Nevada, whose six electoral votes could deliver the Democrat the presidency if the margin holds or even grows as more ballots are counted.

In the latest results released by the Secretary of State’s office shortly after 9 a.m. Thursday, Biden built on the 7,600-vote lead he held when counting stopped on election night, a 0.6 percentage point advantage over Trump in a race with more than 1.2 million votes cast. Biden now leads Trump by 604,251 votes (49.43 percent) to 592,813 votes (48.50 percent).

Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria said Thursday morning that the county currently has 63,262 uncounted ballots. He said his staff is prepared to count 51,000 votes today and will have a report at 10 a.m. Friday.

Gloria said that mail-in ballots postmarked by Nov. 3 will continue to be accepted and counted until the Nov. 12 deadline.

“The bulk of our ballots we are hoping will be ready by Saturday or Sunday this weekend,” Gloria said.

Nevada will continue to count ballots and update at least once daily. Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske, in a statement released late Wednesday, said that the remaining ballots were mail-in ballots received on or after Election Day and ballots from voters who registered at the polls on Election Day, as permitted by state law.

But the total number outstanding remains “unknown at this time,” she said. Counties received “a large volume of mail ballots on Election Day,” either dropped at ballot drop-off locations or delivered by the postal service.

The state cannot determine how many might be still outstanding because mail-in ballots were sent to all registered voters because of concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic. State law allows ballots postmarked by Election Day to be received and counted up to one week after Election Day.

“This combination means every registered voter who has not yet voted is a potential outstanding ballot,” Cegavske said.

Be patient, folks. Votes are being counted, and we feel good about where we are. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 5, 2020

The victor in the Nevada race remains unconfirmed by major news outlets that make the calls, including The Associated Press. The AP cited Nevada’s ongoing count as the reason for its delay. Biden’s electoral vote tally stands at 264 counting Arizona’s 11 electoral votes; several news outlets have yet to award Biden Arizona, though The Associated Press has.

As Nevada appeared poised to deliver Biden victory, the former vice president’s standing in Georgia was also improving as more ballots were counted there. Though Trump comfortably led the state on election night, as of Thursday morning, Biden trailed by about 18,000 votes, or 0.4 percentage point, with about 61,000 votes outstanding. Georgia elections officials hoped to finish the count at midday Thursday.

The Trump campaign has moved aggressively with legal action on ballot counting in Georgia and other battleground states. It has formally requested a recount in Wisconsin, which was called for Biden on Wednesday, and has also filed new lawsuits in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Georgia, in addition to pending actions in Nevada and another in Pennsylvania.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

