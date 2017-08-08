Danny Tarkanian to run for US Senate seat held by Dean Heller

Frequent Republican candidate Danny Tarkanian said Tuesday he will run for the U.S. Senate seat held by GOP incumbent Dean Heller.

CARSON CITY — Frequent Republican candidate Danny Tarkanian said Tuesday he will run for the U.S. Senate seat held by GOP incumbent Dean Heller.

The announcement sets up a tough GOP primary between Heller, who is running for another term, and Tarkanian.

Rep. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., has announced as a Democrat for the seat.

“Over the past several weeks, I have been inundated with text, emails, and phone calls from people of all walks of life across the state of Nevada who are upset with Dean Heller for campaigning one way in Nevada and voting the exact opposite in Washington DC,“ he said in a statement on his website.

“The refrain is the same: he turned his back on us.

“Today, after much thought and discussion with my family and friends, I have decided to run for the United States Senate,“ Tarkanian said. “I am running for United States Senate because Nevada deserves a Senator who will keep his word and vote in Washington DC the same way he campaigns here in Nevada.”

Tarkanian calls himself a conservative Republican who supports the policies of President Donald Trump to repeal Obamacare and end illegal immigration.

“I will continue to support President Trump’s policies that have led to a 20 percent increase in the stock market in just six months.“

I look forward to campaigning across the state of Nevada and earning your support.”

Tarkanian, the son of the late UNLV basketball coach Jerry Tarkanian, is a businessman and attorney who has run unsuccessfully for secretary of state and the U.S. House and Senate.

