Joe Lombardo to be sworn in as governor twice next week

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 29, 2022 - 4:44 pm
 
Updated December 29, 2022 - 4:56 pm
Nevada Gov.-elect Sheriff Joe Lombardo gives a victory speech at his alma mater, Rancho High Sc ...
Nevada Gov.-elect Sheriff Joe Lombardo gives a victory speech at his alma mater, Rancho High School in North Las Vegas, on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

RENO — Gov.-elect Joe Lombardo will be sworn in as governor in two separate ceremonies next week.

Lombardo, who beat first-term Democrat Gov. Steve Sisolak in the November election, will be officially sworn into office during a small ceremony in Carson City on Monday, despite the state holiday.

That’s because Nevada law requires the incoming governor to be sworn into office on the first Monday in January by the chief justice or one of the associate justices on the state Supreme Court.

A second, larger ceremony will be held at noon on Tuesday at the Carson City Community Center.

Tuesday’s inauguration was originally set to be held on the front steps of the state capitol building, but the event was moved due to concerns over inclement weather.

Lombardo, who has served as the sheriff of Clark County since 2015, was declared the winner in the race for the state’s top spot on Nov. 11. The victory came after a closely fought race focused mainly on COVID-19, crime, inflation and abortion rights.

In an emailed statement, Lombardo said he was “incredibly thankful” for his transition team and “grateful” for his incoming staff.

“Together, we’re ready to get to work for our great state. I look forward to delivering my State of the State message in three weeks, where I will discuss budget and legislative priorities as well as my administration’s top goals for the years ahead,” he said.

Lombardo’s staff includes former state senator and Nevada Gaming Commissioner Ben Kieckhefer as his chief of staff, his former campaign spokesperson Elizabeth Ray as his communications director and Chris Nielsen, who previously served as former Gov. Brian Sandoval’s deputy chief of staff, as his general counsel.

The incoming governor, who has declined multiple requests to discuss his plans as governor, will give his State of State address on Jan 23 in Carson City.

Contact Taylor R. Avery at TAvery@reviewjournal.com. Follow @travery98 on Twitter.

By / RJ

By / RJ

