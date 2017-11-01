Laxalt makes Nevada governor bid official

Before a crowd inside a janitorial supply distribution warehouse in the South Las Vegas Valley, Adam Laxalt announced what most everyone already knew.

Nevada’s 39-year-old Republican Attorney General is running for governor.

“I am running for Governor so that the dreams of Nevadans can endure and thrive beyond this generation and into the next,” Laxalt told the crowd at Brady Industries. “This state has meant so much, and given so much, to me and to my family through the years. And it is with deep gratitude and humility that I ask for the trust of my fellow Nevadans, so that together, we can write Nevada’s next chapter — the greatest chapter yet in our state’s rich history.”

He has been publicly teasing his intentions since at least January, when his campaign consultant Robert Uithoven touted on a statewide press call that Laxalt’s campaign had $1.5 million in cash on hand.

During his speech Laxalt tugged on heartstrings of Republicans of old. He mentioned his grandfather, former Nevada Gov. and U.S. Sen. Paul Laxalt, and former president Ronald Reagan, and said that many of his core political principles come from those two and the work they did together.

The run for governor will be just the second election for Laxalt. He narrowly defeated Democrat Ross Miller in the 2014 race for Attorney General in what was Laxalt’s first run for political office.

Laxalt is a former lieutenant and attorney in the Navy and earned his bachelor’s and law degrees from Georgetown University.

