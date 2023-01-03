52°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Nevada

Lombardo formally inaugurated in Carson City ceremony

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 3, 2023 - 12:04 pm
 
Clark County Sheriff and Nevada Gov.-elect Joe Lombardo gives a victory speech during a news co ...
Clark County Sheriff and Nevada Gov.-elect Joe Lombardo gives a victory speech during a news conference, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. Lombardo ran against incumbent Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

CARSON CITY—There’s a new sheriff—err, governor—in town.

Former Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo was formally inaugurated Tuesday afternoon as the 31st governor of Nevada in front of a crowd of hundreds.

The event, which was moved from the front steps of the state Capitol to the Carson City Community Center due to inclement weather, followed the Republican governor’s official swearing-in on Monday.

Monday’s event, which was held on a state holiday, allowed the new governor to stay in compliance with Nevada law. According to statute, the incoming governor must be sworn into office on the first Monday in January by the chief justice or one of the associate justices of the state Supreme Court.

Lombardo won the seat in a closely fought race against one-term former Gov. Steve Sisolak, who was the first Democrat to hold the state’s top spot since 1999.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Taylor R. Avery at TAvery@reviewjournal.com. Follow @travery98 on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Kevin McMahill sworn in as Metro’s 8th sheriff
Kevin McMahill sworn in as Metro’s 8th sheriff
2
Lombardo sworn in as governor in small Carson City ceremony
Lombardo sworn in as governor in small Carson City ceremony
3
6 new laws set to take effect in Nevada
6 new laws set to take effect in Nevada
4
RJ investigations: misconduct, workplace turmoil and the loss of a colleague
RJ investigations: misconduct, workplace turmoil and the loss of a colleague
5
In 1st vote for House speaker, McCarthy falls short — WATCH LIVE
In 1st vote for House speaker, McCarthy falls short — WATCH LIVE
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Rush hour traffic at the intersection of Sahara Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard on Wednesday, Ja ...
6 new laws set to take effect in Nevada
By / RJ

Several laws passed in the last legislative session are set to go into effect at the start of the new year, including one that does away with criminalizing minor traffic violations.

More stories for you
All 57 prisoners on Nevada’s death row may get a reprieve
All 57 prisoners on Nevada’s death row may get a reprieve
Sisolak: Proposal for death row inmates was ‘act of grace’
Sisolak: Proposal for death row inmates was ‘act of grace’
Lombardo sworn in as governor in small Carson City ceremony
Lombardo sworn in as governor in small Carson City ceremony
Joe Lombardo to be sworn in as governor twice next week
Joe Lombardo to be sworn in as governor twice next week
Carson City judge blocks commutations of death row sentences
Carson City judge blocks commutations of death row sentences
Sisolak proposes raise for state employees, increased K-12 funding
Sisolak proposes raise for state employees, increased K-12 funding