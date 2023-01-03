Lombardo formally inaugurated in Carson City ceremony

Former Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo was formally inaugurated Tuesday afternoon as the 31st governor of Nevada in front of a crowd of hundreds.

Clark County Sheriff and Nevada Gov.-elect Joe Lombardo gives a victory speech during a news conference, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. Lombardo ran against incumbent Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

CARSON CITY—There’s a new sheriff—err, governor—in town.

The event, which was moved from the front steps of the state Capitol to the Carson City Community Center due to inclement weather, followed the Republican governor’s official swearing-in on Monday.

Monday’s event, which was held on a state holiday, allowed the new governor to stay in compliance with Nevada law. According to statute, the incoming governor must be sworn into office on the first Monday in January by the chief justice or one of the associate justices of the state Supreme Court.

Lombardo won the seat in a closely fought race against one-term former Gov. Steve Sisolak, who was the first Democrat to hold the state’s top spot since 1999.

