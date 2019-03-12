Nevada asks judge to order removal of secretly shipped plutonium

Nevada is asking a federal judge to order the removal of a half-metric ton of weapons-grade plutonium that was secretly shipped into the state by the U.S. Department of Energy last year.
The request was made in an “urgent” motion filed in the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals late Monday, marking the latest exchange in the escalating legal battle between the state and the Trump administration over the shipment.
In the filing, attorneys for Nevada argued that the court has the authority to undo actions taken by the government — in this case shipping plutonium from South Carolina to a site roughly 70 miles northwest of Las Vegas — and said that the judge should “order DOE to remove the half ton of plutonium nefariously shipped into the state while Nevada appeals.”
“The Department of Energy is trying to turn the Silver State into the Radioactive State,” attorneys for Nevada wrote.
The Energy Department was under a federal court order in South Carolina to move the plutonium from the Savannah River Site by January 2020.
Nevada officials attempted to block the the Energy Department’s plan to ship the nuclear bomb-making material to the Nevada National Security Site northwest of Las Vegas, and asked a federal judge in November to block the shipment.
But in January, attorneys for the government revealed the plutonium had already been shipped before that lawsuit had been filed.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
