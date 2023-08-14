101°F
Nevada

Nevada GOP announces date for 2024 presidential caucus

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 14, 2023 - 11:02 am
 
Updated August 14, 2023 - 1:52 pm
Rain falls as individuals arrive to register for the caucus at the East Las Vegas Community Cen ...
Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Individuals wait in line to register to caucus ...
Individuals wait in line to register to caucus at the East Las Vegas Community Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Nevada Republican Party announced it will hold its presidential caucus Feb. 8, two days after the state’s presidential preference primary.

“This event marks a crucial step in shaping the Republican nomination process for President and amplifies Nevada’s significance in the national political landscape,” the party said in a statement Monday.

The “First in the West Caucus” will provide Nevada voters the opportunity to engage with the candidates, discuss issues and voice their opinions on the direction of the Republican Party, the statement said.

Presidential candidates have a filing window from Sept. 1 to Oct. 15, the party said.

In July, the party’s chairman, Michael McDonald, informed the Las Vegas Review-Journal of its plans to hold a caucus, despite the state running a presidential preference primary for both Democrats and Republicans. The dual elections could cause confusion for Nevada Republican voters.

The caucus will take place at 5 p.m. and will be hosted in multiple locations assigned by precinct location, according to the Nevada Republican Party’s website.

To participate, Nevadans must be a registered Republican and must present a government-issued ID. Paper ballots will be used to vote, and the tabulation of the votes can be observed by all of the caucus participants.

The results will be finalized on Feb. 8 and released to the public. The county conventions will take place by March 16, and between May 3 and May 4 the state convention will elects its national delegates, who will go to the Republican National Committee’s National Convention in Milwaukee on July 15 through July 18, according to the Nevada GOP’s website.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.

