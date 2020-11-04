Nevada won’t release new vote totals until Thursday
With Nevada elections results too close to call the morning after Election Day, there is going to be a one-day pause in the releasing of any new vote totals.
Nevada Elections tweeted out early Wednesday that more results won’t be announced until 9 a.m. Thursday.
Here’s what is left to count:
— Nevada Elections (@NVElect) November 4, 2020
“That’s it for election results updates until 9:00 am on Nov. 5. Here’s what has been counted so far:
— All in person early votes
— All in person Election Day votes
— All mail ballots through Nov. 2.”
What’s left to count
Nevada Elections said the votes left to count include:
— Mail ballots received on Election Day
— Mail ballots that will be received over the next week
— Provisional ballots
“Ballots outstanding is difficult to estimate in Nevada because every voter was sent a mail ballot. Obviously, not all will vote.”
Nevada presidential vote
As of 5:20 a.m. Wednesday, Democratic challenger Joe Biden held a 7,647-vote lead over President Donald Trump.
The totals and percentages:
Joseph R. Biden: 49.2% — 588,252
Donald J. Trump: 48.6% — 580,605
Jo Jorgensen: — 1.1% — 13,152
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
