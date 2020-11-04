Nevada won’t release new vote totals until Thursday

With Nevada elections results too close to call the morning after Election Day, there is going to be a one-day pause in the releasing of any new vote totals.

The first 2020 ballots arrived shortly after 8 p.m. at the Clark County Election Center for tabulation on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Las Vegas. (LeՁndre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nevada Elections tweeted out early Wednesday that more results won’t be announced until 9 a.m. Thursday.

Here’s what is left to count: -Mail ballots received on Election Day

-Mail ballots that will be received over the next week

-Provisional ballots Ballots outstanding is difficult to estimate in Nevada because every voter was sent a mail ballot. Obviously, not all will vote. — Nevada Elections (@NVElect) November 4, 2020

“That’s it for election results updates until 9:00 am on Nov. 5. Here’s what has been counted so far:

— All in person early votes

— All in person Election Day votes

— All mail ballots through Nov. 2.”

What’s left to count

Nevada Elections said the votes left to count include:

— Mail ballots received on Election Day

— Mail ballots that will be received over the next week

— Provisional ballots

“Ballots outstanding is difficult to estimate in Nevada because every voter was sent a mail ballot. Obviously, not all will vote.”

Nevada presidential vote

As of 5:20 a.m. Wednesday, Democratic challenger Joe Biden held a 7,647-vote lead over President Donald Trump.

The totals and percentages:

Joseph R. Biden: 49.2% — 588,252

Donald J. Trump: 48.6% — 580,605

Jo Jorgensen: — 1.1% — 13,152

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

