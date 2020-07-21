104°F
weather icon Possible Drizzle
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE RJ APP
Nevada

NV Energy touts transmission projects to boost renewable resources

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 20, 2020 - 5:41 pm
 

NV Energy announced on Monday plans to construct two major transmission lines throughout the state to access new renewable energy resources.

The effort will take 11 years and benefit customers, spur economic growth and advance the clean-energy policy objectives of Nevada lawmakers, the electric utility said.

With each line stretching hundreds of miles, the Greenlink Nevada project will increase the capability to bring energy into the state, particularly in Northern Nevada, and add another connection between the two halves of the state to move energy less expensively in either direction, according to NV Energy President and CEO Doug Cannon.

“This project really has the potential to reshape the energy landscape here in Nevada and to really position Nevada to be an energy leader in the West,” Cannon said in an interview.

The $2 billion-plus investment, which is expected to be considered by the Public Utilities Commission before the end of the year, is planned to tap into areas with high potential for renewable energy.

The northern segment, a 525-kilovolt line that would span roughly 235 miles from Ely to Yerington, runs across a part of the state where there is potential for solar and geothermal energy, Cannon said.

The western line would stretch 351 miles, also at 525 kilovolts, from Las Vegas to Yerington, through at least three solar energy zones.

Three smaller transmission lines would run from Yerington to Reno, according to a statement from the investor-owned utility on Monday.

“We can have all the renewable development in the world, but if we can’t move the energy to where it is utilized or where it can be utilized, it doesn’t do us any good,” Cannon said.

Ultimately the project will create a much more reliable transmission system and enable the utility to move energy in and out of the state with greater efficiency, he said.

Economic, customer benefits touted

Cannon said that NV Energy has been focused on Greenlink Nevada, the largest transmission project in its history, over the past 12 months. But he believes that it could serve as a state asset for 60 to 70 years.

NV Energy officials also view it as the right project at the right time, citing a coronavirus pandemic that has upended the livelihoods of many workers. Greenlink is estimated by NV Energy to generate about $781 million in economic activity and support more than 4,000 jobs from design to construction during its build-out phase through 2031 if approved.

The company said that it would help the state meet its renewable energy goals, including reducing carbon emissions to zero or near-zero by 2050.

Cannon said that the project will also lead to lower energy costs for the public utility’s 1.4 million customers, although he acknowledged that savings will not likely offset all project costs on day one.

Solar projects in the works

NV Energy on Monday also announced three new solar-related projects that would be built in Southern Nevada and create more than 700 temporary jobs if approved by the PUC.

One of the initiatives, called the Dry Lake Solar Project, would be NV Energy’s second and largest company-owned renewable project, the utility said.

The 150-megawatt solar photovoltaic project, with a 100-megawatt, four-hour battery storage system, is planned 20 miles northeast of Las Vegas in a designated Solar Energy Zone on leased federal land, the company said.

Greenlink Nevada and the solar-related projects were included as the latest amendment to NV Energy’s most recent Integrated Resource Plan, which it by law must file every three years with the PUC.

Contact Shea Johnson at sjohnson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0272. Follow @Shea_LVRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
School warned child’s home life was ‘a recipe for disaster.’ Then Aaron died.
School warned child’s home life was ‘a recipe for disaster.’ Then Aaron died.
2
Trump announces arrest of MS-13 leaders in Nevada, New York
Trump announces arrest of MS-13 leaders in Nevada, New York
3
Judge to decide fate of PUA filers still waiting for unemployment pay
Judge to decide fate of PUA filers still waiting for unemployment pay
4
Nearly 950 new coronavirus cases, 1 death reported Monday in Nevada
Nearly 950 new coronavirus cases, 1 death reported Monday in Nevada
5
Court rules Nevada has to immediately pay some gig workers
Court rules Nevada has to immediately pay some gig workers
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
COVID-19 case reported at Legislature's special session - Video
A person who was inside the Nevada Legislature Building has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, Legislative Counsel Bureau Director Brenda Erdoes said Friday, July 10. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump Pushing for Reopening Schools and In-Person Learning - Video
Donald Trump launched an effort on Wednesday to reopen schools across the United States with in-person learning.
Special session to tackle $1.2B budget deficit in special session Wednesday - VIDEO
Closing the state’s $1.2 billion budget hole will be the prime focus of the upcoming special legislative session that will convene at 9 a.m. Wednesday in Carson City, according to a proclamation issued by Gov. Steve Sisolak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lawmakers to tackle $1.2B budget deficit in special session Wednesday - VIDEO
Closing the state’s $1.2 billion budget hole will be the prime focus of the upcoming special legislative session that will convene at 9 a.m. Wednesday in Carson City, according to a proclamation issued by Gov. Steve Sisolak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Clark County Democratic leaders resign
Several key Clark County Democratic Party leaders have resigned as progressive leadership has swelled in recent months.
Dream Big Nevada celebrates DACA ruling - VIDEO
The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday rejected President Donald Trump’s effort to end legal protections under DACA for 650,000 young immigrants. Astrid Silva, founder of Dream Big Nevada, discusses the temporary victory and the next step for Dreamers.
Councilwoman Michele Fiore walks out of city council meeting - Video
Las Vegas Councilwoman Michele Fiore walks out of a City Council meeting during public comments.
Mitt Romney marches in Washington, D.C., protest - Video
On Sunday, Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah joined a group of protesters marching through Washington, D.C. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada gyms, bars that do not serve food can reopen Friday - VIDEO
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak on Tuesday evening said Phase 2 of the state’s Nevada United: Roadmap to Recovery will begin on Friday. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada Rep. Horsford admits to having affair - VIDEO
Nevada Congressman Steven Horsford admitted to having an affair with Gabriela Linder, a former intern for Sen. Harry Reid. Linder detailed her account of the affair in a podcast she called, "Mistress for Congress." (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak says businesses will begin reopening under phase 1 - VIDEO
The first phase of reopening Nevada’s businesses will begin Saturday, May 9, Gov. Steve Sisolak said Thursday. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joe Biden denies Tara Reade's sexual assault allegation - VIDEO
The former senate aide claims Biden assaulted her in 1993 when he was a senator. Biden first denied the accusations via a public post on Medium. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
RJ interview with Sisolak on the reopening plan for Nevada - VIDEO
The Las Vegas Review-Journal interviewed Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak on the plan for reopening Nevada during the coronavirus pandemic. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak reacts to Goodman CNN interview- VIDEO
Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman repeated her call to immediately reopen businesses during an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Wednesday, leading to a reaction from Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
State Senator Keith Pickard speaks with Minority Leader James Settelmeyer inside the Legislatur ...
Second mining tax bill fails in Senate
By Colton Lochhead and Bill Dentzer / RJ Capital Bureau

The second attempt in as many days to raise taxes on mining to help the state as it struggles with a hefty budget deficit failed in a vote along party lines in the state Senate.