Officials discuss start of open enrollment for state health exchange — WATCH LIVE

Gov. Steve Sisolak and other state officials hold 10 a.m. briefing to highlight beginning of open enrollment for those wishing to obtain so-called Obamacare health insurance.

Heather Korbulic, executive director for the Silver State Health Insurance Exchange, speaks at the Nevada Health Link forum on Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Nevada officials on Monday were highlighting the start of the 2022 open enrollment period for health insurance via the Silver State Health Insurance Exchange.

Heather Korbulic, executive director of the exchange, was to announce details at a 10 a.m. news briefing on how Nevadans who don’t qualify for Medicare or Medicaid can enroll in health insurance and dental plans during the enrollment period, which runs from Nov. 1 through Jan. 15.

Several Nevada dignitaries, including Gov. Steve Sisolak, were scheduled to speak on the exchange’s efforts to ensure all Nevadans have access to quality, affordable health care options through the federal program often referred to as Obamacare.

In Nevada, the exchange has added two new insurance carriers and 126 individual plans. Details are available via NevadaHealthLink.com.

