Open enrollment period for state health insurance exchange begins

November 1, 2021 - 9:20 am
 
Updated November 1, 2021 - 10:29 am
Heather Korbulic, executive director for the Silver State Health Insurance Exchange, speaks at ...
Heather Korbulic, executive director for the Silver State Health Insurance Exchange, speaks at the Nevada Health Link forum on Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Nevada officials on Monday were highlighting the start of the 2022 open enrollment period for health insurance via the Silver State Health Insurance Exchange.

Heather Korbulic, executive director of the exchange, announced details at news briefing on how Nevadans who don’t qualify for Medicare or Medicaid can enroll in health insurance and dental plans during the enrollment period, which runs from Nov. 1 through Jan. 15.

Several Nevada dignitaries, including Gov. Steve Sisolak, also spoke on the exchange’s efforts to ensure all Nevadans have access to quality, affordable health care options through the federal program often referred to as Obamacare.

In Nevada, the exchange has added two new insurance carriers and 126 individual plans. Details are available via NevadaHealthLink.com.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

