Police: No criminal charges in UNLV student’s death after boxing match

The Metropolitan Police Department said Tuesday that it will not pursue criminal charges in the death of a 20-year-old UNLV student who sustained fatal injuries after a fraternity-sponsored charity boxing match.

Nathan Valencia (courtesy)

Nathan Valencia died at a hospital on Nov. 23, four days after he collapsed following his bout at the off-campus fundraiser at the Sahara Event Center, 800 E. Karen Ave. He participated in the “main event” of a seven-fight card organized by UNLV’s Kappa Sigma Fraternity.

Valencia’s death, a result of blunt force head trauma, was ruled a homicide by the Clark County coroner’s office.

“The definition of homicide is an act of a human killing another person,” Metro said in a news release, explaining that the legal meaning of the term does not imply intent. “Detectives look at the facts surrounding the specific event that caused the death of the person and determine if there is any criminality. Although Mr. Valencia’s death is tragic, the circumstances surrounding his death are not criminal and no charges will be filed.”

The Nov. 19 boxing event is being investigated by the Nevada regulatory body that sanctions unarmed combat sports.

Nevada State Athletic Commission Chairman Stephen Cloobeck said earlier Tuesday that the panel will examine whether there were any paramedics on standby at the event, whether there was a licensed referee, whether the fighters were properly matched and whether or not any participants were under the influence of mind-altering substances.

Although the athletic commission had no jurisdiction over the amateur fight, it does have jurisdiction to investigate, Cloobeck said.

“We don’t know, but we will find out,” Cloobeck said repeatedly at a virtual press conference.

He also urged Metro to conduct a homicide investigation. He said the Nevada System of Higher Education and UNLV officials “have a lot of explaining to do, in my opinion,” Cloobeck said. “They cannot duck, bob and weave on this.”

The Nevada Attorney General’s Office, which represents the athletic commission, could not immediately be reached for comment. It was not clear Tuesday what the potential outcomes of the investigation would be, or who would examine the results.

Following Cloobeck’s remarks, the Richard Harris Law Firm, which is representing Valencia’s family, released a statement calling the athletic commission investigation “greatly welcome” and stated that they intend to “fully cooperate.”

The family alleged that other fighters “in years past” were knocked unconscious and hospitalized at the charity event, according to the statement, which also stated that the man in the role of the referee when Valencia was injured was not licensed, and was seen drinking during the event.

“From this, it is clear that UNLV, Kappa Sigma Fraternity and the Sahara Event Center all looked the other way and failed to ensure proper safety precautions were in place,” the statement said. “We will hold those responsible for Nathan’s death accountable and ensure that this never happens to another son, daughter, or member of this community.”

“Fight Night” was a charity boxing match sponsored by school-sanctioned fraternity Kappa Sigma to raise money for Center Ring Boxing, a north valley gym that trains troubled youth.

Las Vegas police said Monday that the department had reviewed the fatality and found “there is not information that there is any criminality on the part of the venue,” adding that the state athletic commission was in charge of “enforcement action” related to the event

