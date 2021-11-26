UNLV student dies after fighting in fraternity boxing match

A 20-year-old UNLV student died days after he stepped into a ring for a charity boxing match organized by a school-sanctioned fraternity.

Nathan Valencia

Shortly after the Nov. 19 bout, Nathan Valencia collapsed and died in a hospital, where he had been taken for injuries related to the fight, Las Vegas attorney Nick Lasso said.

“The Valencia family is heartbroken over the loss of Nathan,” read the family’s statement, released by Lasso and Ryan Zimmer, both from the Richard Harris Law Firm.

Lasso alleged that no medical professionals were present until paramedics were summoned after Valencia’s collapse.

He said the Metropolitan Police Department was investigating the death. No one at Metro could be reached for comment Friday.

Valencia died Tuesday, according to a GoFundMe campaign organized in his name.

The amateur event, “Fight Night,” promoted by UNLV’s Kappa Sigma fraternity, took place at the Sahara Event Center, 800 E. Karen Ave., according to the organization’s Instagram account, which listed Valencia as fighting in the “Main Event.”

A voice message left at a listed phone number for the event center was not immediately returned.

Representatives from UNLV, the fraternity’s local chapter and its national affiliate also could not be reached for comment.

“Our preliminary investigation reveals mistakes were made and safety precautions overlooked. We will be completing a full investigation to determine how UNLV and the Kappa Sigma Fraternity could allow and promote an event like this to take place,” the Valencia family said in its statement. “College students should not be placed in a situation where they are pitted against each other for combat. ‘Kappa Sigma Fight Night’ is an event that has been held annually and was well known to both UNLV and the national Kappa Sigma Fraternity. We will leave no stone unturned to determine how a 20 year old ended up in a school-sanctioned amateur fight that cost him his life.”

Although the fights took place outside UNLV, a weigh-in occurred at a UNLV ballroom two days prior, according to the fraternity’s Instagram account.

According to the GoFundMe page, Valencia was an active member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity at UNLV.

