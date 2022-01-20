56°F
Sisolak has huge war chest going into election year

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 19, 2022 - 6:02 pm
 
Governor Steve Sisolak speaks during Preview Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium on Tuesday, Jan. 18 ...
Governor Steve Sisolak speaks during Preview Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

CARSON CITY – Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak starts his re-election bid with nearly $8.3 million to spend, comfortably ahead in fundraising thus far against his top Republican rivals and sitting on more than twice their combined cash.

The first-term governor this week reported raising $4.45 million last year to claim the top fundraising spot, despite passing more than half the year unable to seek contributions. A fundraising blackout goes into effect during Nevada’s legislative sessions, extending for a month before and after a regular session and 15 days around a special session. Lawmakers met in both regular and special session last year.

Republican Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, who took to conservative media last week to tout a record-setting fundraising year, saw the governor eclipse his $3.1 million haul by 40 percent.

Combined, however, the top seven Republicans raised $7.8 million last year, about 75 percent more than Sisolak. But that figure includes $2.2 million in loans candidates made to their campaigns.

North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee and Reno-based venture capitalist Guy Nohra reported raising $1.6 million and $1.3 million, respectively, with Lee loaning his campaign $1 million and Nohra putting up $1.2 million.

Rounding out the rest of the top Republican field, former U.S. Sen. and Secretary of State Dean Heller reported raising $650,000 and Las Vegas City Councilwoman Michele Fiore reported nearly $600,000. Reno attorney Joey Gilbert reported $325,000, and Gardnerville surgeon Fred Simon reported $183,000.

Republicans spent nearly $4 million combined in 2021, close to six times what Sisolak reported. Lombardo and Lee each spent close to $1 million followed by Nohra, who reported $729,000 in expenses. Fiore spent about $395,000, Heller just more than $384,000, Gilbert $260,000, and Simon $172,000.

Sisolak, who spent just less than $700,000 last year, had more than three times as much cash on hand at year’s end as Lombardo, the next-richest candidate – $8.29 million compared to Lombardo’s $2.65 million. Lee was next with $782,000 followed by Nohra with $586,000, Heller with $265,000, and Fiore with $189,000. Gilbert reported $65,000 cash on hand and Simon $11,700.

The next campaign finance filing deadline is mid-April. The deadline for candidates to file their official paperwork to run is March 18. The primary election is on June 14.

Contact Capital Bureau reporter Bill Dentzer at bdentzer@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DentzerNews on Twitter.

