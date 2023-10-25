The former president will deliver remarks for the Team Trump Nevada Commit to Caucus Event on Saturday at Stoney’s Rockin’ Country.

Trump to bring campaign to Las Vegas

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a campaign rally Monday Oct. 23, 2023, in Derry, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump gestures after speaking at a campaign rally Monday Oct. 23, 2023, in Derry, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump shakes hands with Corey Lewandowski before he speaks at a campaign rally Monday Oct. 23, 2023, in Derry, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump dances after speaking at a campaign rally Monday Oct. 23, 2023, in Derry, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Donald Trump is scheduled to make multiple campaign stops in Las Vegas this weekend.

The former president will deliver remarks for the Team Trump Nevada Commit to Caucus Event at 6 p.m. Saturday at Stoney’s Rockin’ Country, 6611 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Doors will open at 3 p.m., and he will deliver remarks at 6 p.m., according to a release from his campaign. Tickets are limited to two per request and can be requested at this link.

He is also expected to speak at the Republican Jewish Coalition’s Annual Leadership Summit at The Venetian this weekend, where the biggest GOP presidential candidates will appear.

Trump has made multiple visits to Las Vegas in the last year. He visited the Fervent Calvary Chapel in July, and Treasure Island last year.

Stoney’s Rockin’ Country, a popular meeting place for Republicans, also was the location for a campaign stop for GOP presidential contender Vivek Ramaswamy earlier this month and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in March.

