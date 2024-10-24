Trump speaks at UNLV rally in Las Vegas — WATCH LIVE

Former President Donald Trump is speaking at a rally at UNLV’s Thomas & Mack Center ahead of the Nov. 5 election.

Want a Raiders Nevada license plate? The team will pay for that

Biden admin gives final OK to Nevada lithium-boron mine. Environmentalists plan to sue

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event at Mullett Arena, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Former President Donald Trump is speaking at a rally at UNLV’s Thomas & Mack Center tonight, less than two weeks until the Nov. 5 election.

Trump is the keynote speaker for “The United for Change Rally” hosted by Turning Point PAC and Turning Point Action which started at 4 p.m. The event is partly designed to recruit volunteers in harmony with local and statewide Republican groups, organizers said.

Surrogates scheduled to speak include former Democratic U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard — who has since endorsed Trump — and former GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, organizers said.

The event will mark just one of the former president’s visits to Southern Nevada leading up to the election. He will also speak in Henderson on Halloween at Lee’s Family Forum.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X. Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.

RELATED

5 takeaways from Trump Hispanic roundtable in North Las Vegas

5 takeaways from Donald Trump's Las Vegas rally

Trump thanks Kennedy for support during speech at Las Vegas restaurant