Volunteers fan out across Las Vegas Valley for homeless count

Hundreds of volunteers were navigating sidewalks, vacant lots and drainage tunnels Tuesday night and Wednesday morning to count the local homeless as part of an annual national census.

Clients relax at the city of Las Vegas’ Homeless Courtyard on Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Best known for the tall, glitzy casinos on the Las Vegas Strip and downtown, Clark County had the U.S.’s eighth-largest homeless population in the nation in 2017.

To determine where it ranks this year, hundreds of volunteers were navigating sidewalks, vacant lots and drainage tunnels Tuesday night and Wednesday morning to count the homeless as part of an annual national census.

Clark County spokesman Dan Kulin said that the county estimates there are about 17,000 people experiencing homelessness in Southern Nevada throughout the year — more than double the number tallied in last year’s census.

The annual Southern Nevada Homeless Census is a requirement in order for the county to receive some federal grants that support the homeless.

“Those funds include supportive housing, job training and other services that help those transition out of homelessness and provide some information about the population in our community,” Kulin said. “It also helps provide information we can use while evaluating those services.”

The census is a two-step process. On Tuesday night and early Wednesday, teams of volunteers will count homeless people in the urban Las Vegas Valley, then Wednesday other volunteers will count homeless youth during school hours and canvass rural areas in Clark County.

The county will not release the official numbers from this year’s census until late this year.

Last year, the Southern Nevada Homeless Census counted 6,083 people living inside Clark County’s shelters and on local streets, the county announced in July. That was 400 fewer people than were tallied in 2017.

A little less than two-thirds of those counted were living without shelter.

The results of the census also help the city of Las Vegas work with Clark County and various service providers to determine how to address homelessness, city spokesman Jace Radke said.

“This is important because it impacts funding and how we deploy resources in the community,” he said.

