Politics and Government

Nikki Haley loses to ‘none of these candidates’ in GOP primary

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 6, 2024 - 9:04 pm
 
Updated February 6, 2024 - 9:42 pm
Republican presidential candidate former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley speaks during a campaign ral ...
Republican presidential candidate former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley speaks during a campaign rally on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024, in Spartanburg, S.C. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)
Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford speaks during a celebration after polls in the primary prefe ...
Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford speaks during a celebration after polls in the primary preference election closed at Classic Jewel on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024, in downtown Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Nikki Haley lost to “none of these candidates” in the Nevada Republican Primary on Tuesday night, The Associated Press called at 9 p.m.

With GOP frontrunner Donald Trump off the ballot, 60 percent of Republican voters chose the “none of these candidates” option on the primary ballot. GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley, who chose to participate in the primary rather than Thursday’s caucuses, currently has 33.2 percent of the votes, as of 9 p.m.

The state-mandated primary does not result in the awarding of any delegates for the Republican National Convention in July, since the Nevada Republican Party chose to keep its traditional caucuses in place. Those caucuses will be held Thursday, and candidates Donald Trump and Ryan Binkley will be participating.

Donald Trump posted on his social media platform Tuesday night that it was a “bad night” for Haley, losing by almost 30 points to “none of these candidates.”

Nevada Republican Party Chairman Michael McDonald congratulated the campaign of “none of the above” Tuesday night, saying he thought they did a wonderful job.

“I think the Republican voters spoke, and there will be more to come Thursday night,” McDonald told the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Tuesday night.

Haley’s supporters have expressed frustration over the primary and caucuses, accusing the Nevada Republican Party of rigging the caucuses for Trump.

This isn’t the first time Nevadans didn’t like the candidate options in an election. In 2014, Democratic voters chose “none of these candidates” over Robert “Bob” Goodman in the primary race for governor.

On the Democratic side, President Joe Biden won Nevada’s nomination, The Associated Press called at 8:39 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.

