51°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Politics and Government

Trump commutes sentence of Las Vegas gambler Bill Walters

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 19, 2021 - 11:08 pm
 
Updated January 19, 2021 - 11:17 pm
Las Vegas gambler William "Billy" Walters leaves Manhattan federal court in New York, Thursday, ...
Las Vegas gambler William "Billy" Walters leaves Manhattan federal court in New York, Thursday, July 27, 2017. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Professional sports gambler William "Billy" Walters departs Federal Court after a hearing in Ma ...
Professional sports gambler William "Billy" Walters departs Federal Court after a hearing in Manhattan, New York City, New York, U.S., July 29, 2016. (Andrew Kelly/Reuters)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump pardoned his former chief strategist, Steve Bannon, who was charged in connection with a border wall scheme, White House officials said.

In August, the Southern District of New York U.S. attorney unsealed an indictment against Bannon and three others for defrauding hundreds of thousands of donors to the crowdfunding campaign, “We Build the Wall.”

Pardons and commutations for 143 people, including Bannon, were announced after midnight Wednesday in the final hours of Trump’s White House term.

Among those receiving a commutation was Las Vegas businessman and gambler Bill Walters, who was convicted of insider trading in 2017.

Walters served 2½ years in prison before he was released to serve the remainder of his 5-year sentence at home because of the coronavirus.

Trump has shown a fondness for clemency applications from individuals who claim to be the victims of overzealous federal prosecutors.

What’s more, Trump has tended to ignore any advice from the Department of Justice pardon attorney in preference for arguments made personally to him — which puts ordinary citizens who go through the customary pardon application at a disadvantage.

Walters filed a lawsuit in New York complaining that federal prosecutors leaked confidential information about him. One of the defendants in the lawsuit is former U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara of the Southern District of New York, whom Trump fired in 2017.

Also, Walters hired former Trump attorney John M. Dowd, which puts him in Trump’s inner orbit and hence a strong candidate for a pardon.

Besides Bannon, other Trump family allies to get pardons were Elliott Broidy, a Republican fundraiser who pleaded guilty last fall in a scheme to lobby the White House to drop an investigation into the looting of a Malaysian wealth fund, and Ken Kurson, a friend of Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner who was charged last October with cyberstalking during a heated divorce.

The rapper Lil Wayne received a pardon after pleading guilty to a gun possession charge in Miami. Another rapper, Kodak Black, received a commutation after he pleaded guilty to a weapons charge.

Lil Wayne, born Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., backed Trump’s “Platinum Plan” to invest in black communities ahead of the Nov. 3 election. He pleaded guilty in December to carrying a gold-plated Glock on his private jet, a crime as he is a felon.

In addition, Trump granted clemency to Kwame Kilpatrick, the former mayor of Detroit, who left office in 2008 after he was convicted of obstruction of justice and perjury, according to The New York Times.

The White House had planned to release the list of those granted clemency earlier on Tuesday, but the debate over Bannon was part of the delay, officials told the Times.

Contact Debra J. Saunders at dsaunders@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7391. Follow @DebraJSaunders on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Major COVID-19 metrics in Nevada head lower
Major COVID-19 metrics in Nevada head lower
2
Orderly opening for COVID-19 vaccination center at Encore
Orderly opening for COVID-19 vaccination center at Encore
3
Will Senate convict Trump at impeachment trial? Bet on it
Will Senate convict Trump at impeachment trial? Bet on it
4
Sisolak outlines Nevada recovery in biennial speech
Sisolak outlines Nevada recovery in biennial speech
5
Las Vegas High mariachi group to play at presidential inauguration
Las Vegas High mariachi group to play at presidential inauguration
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Steve Bannon, President Donald Trump's former chief strategist, is in line for a pardon, accord ...
Trump expected to pardon former strategist Steve Bannon
By Jonathan Lemire, Eric Tucker and Jill Colvin The Associated Press

President Donald Trump is expected to pardon his former chief strategist, Steve Bannon, as part of a flurry of clemency action that appeared to be still in flux in the final hours of his presidency, according to a person familiar with his thinking.

 
Sisolak outlines Nevada recovery in biennial speech
By Bill Dentzer and Colton Lochhead / RJ Capital Bureau

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Tuesday laid out five economic development and recovery initiatives for a post-pandemic Nevada.

 
Trump bids farewell in valedictory video
By / RJ

President Donald Trump released a pre-taped 20-minute video to serve as his farewell to the American people as President-elect Joe Biden arrived at Joint Base Andrews Tuesday afternoon.

 
12 Guard members removed from inauguration security
By James LaPorta and Michael Balsamo The Associated Press

The FBI is working to vet all of the 25,000 National Guard troops headed to the area for the inauguration Wednesday.