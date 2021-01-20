Trump commutes sentence of Las Vegas gambler Bill Walters

President Donald Trump issued pardons and commutations for 143 people, including Steve Bannon, after midnight Wednesday in the final hours of his White House term.

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump pardoned his former chief strategist, Steve Bannon, who was charged in connection with a border wall scheme, White House officials said.

In August, the Southern District of New York U.S. attorney unsealed an indictment against Bannon and three others for defrauding hundreds of thousands of donors to the crowdfunding campaign, “We Build the Wall.”

Pardons and commutations for 143 people, including Bannon, were announced after midnight Wednesday in the final hours of Trump’s White House term.

Among those receiving a commutation was Las Vegas businessman and gambler Bill Walters, who was convicted of insider trading in 2017.

Walters served 2½ years in prison before he was released to serve the remainder of his 5-year sentence at home because of the coronavirus.

Trump has shown a fondness for clemency applications from individuals who claim to be the victims of overzealous federal prosecutors.

What’s more, Trump has tended to ignore any advice from the Department of Justice pardon attorney in preference for arguments made personally to him — which puts ordinary citizens who go through the customary pardon application at a disadvantage.

Walters filed a lawsuit in New York complaining that federal prosecutors leaked confidential information about him. One of the defendants in the lawsuit is former U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara of the Southern District of New York, whom Trump fired in 2017.

Also, Walters hired former Trump attorney John M. Dowd, which puts him in Trump’s inner orbit and hence a strong candidate for a pardon.

Besides Bannon, other Trump family allies to get pardons were Elliott Broidy, a Republican fundraiser who pleaded guilty last fall in a scheme to lobby the White House to drop an investigation into the looting of a Malaysian wealth fund, and Ken Kurson, a friend of Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner who was charged last October with cyberstalking during a heated divorce.

The rapper Lil Wayne received a pardon after pleading guilty to a gun possession charge in Miami. Another rapper, Kodak Black, received a commutation after he pleaded guilty to a weapons charge.

Lil Wayne, born Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., backed Trump’s “Platinum Plan” to invest in black communities ahead of the Nov. 3 election. He pleaded guilty in December to carrying a gold-plated Glock on his private jet, a crime as he is a felon.

In addition, Trump granted clemency to Kwame Kilpatrick, the former mayor of Detroit, who left office in 2008 after he was convicted of obstruction of justice and perjury, according to The New York Times.

The White House had planned to release the list of those granted clemency earlier on Tuesday, but the debate over Bannon was part of the delay, officials told the Times.

