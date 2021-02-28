Trump delivers closing speech at CPAC in Florida

Former President Donald Trump speaks Sunday for the first time since he left Washington to his most ardent supporters at the Conservative Political Action Conference.

Former President Donald Trump speaks for the first time since he left Washington to his faithful supporters at CPAC. (PBS)

Former President Donald Trump speaks for the first time since he left Washington to his faithful supporters at CPAC. (PBS)

President Donald Trump gestures to the crowd as he arrives to speak at a campaign rally at Williams Arena in Greenville, N.C., July 17, 2019. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump speaks Sunday for the first time since he left Washington to his most ardent supporters at the Conservative Political Action Conference.

The annual conference has been a must-do venue for Republican presidential hopefuls since it first convened in 1973.

Will Trump declare his candidacy for the White House in 2024? That’s the big question. US-Bookies.com weighed in Friday morning with a view that Trump is 55.6 percent likely to throw his hat into that ring.

GOP Sens. Tom Cotton of Arkansas, Ted Cruz of Texas, Josh Hawley of Missouri, and Rick Scott of Florida — other possible 2024 candidates — addressed the confab Friday.

This year, for the first time, CPAC is being held in Orlando, Florida, as Maryland’s coronavirus restrictions prevented CPAC from holding the event in National Harbor, Maryland, as usual.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, another GOP luminary and possible 2024 candidate, boasted that Florida is “an oasis of freedom in a nation that’s suffering from the yoke of oppressive lock-downs,” when he addressed the socially-distanced but not necessarily masked crowd on Friday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Debra J. Saunders at dsaunders@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7391. Follow @DebraJSaunders on Twitter.