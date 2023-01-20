52°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Politics and Government

Trump drops lawsuit against NY attorney general

By Dave Goldiner New York Daily News
January 20, 2023 - 1:09 pm
 
New York Attorney General Letitia James speaks during a news conference on Sept. 21, 2022, in N ...
New York Attorney General Letitia James speaks during a news conference on Sept. 21, 2022, in New York. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images/TNS)

NEW YORK — Former President Donald Trump dropped a lawsuit against New York Attorney General Letitia James on Friday just a day after a federal judge slapped him and a lawyer with a nearly $1 million fine for filing bogus cases against political enemies.

Trump pulled the plug on the Florida suit against James after being slapped down by U.S. District Judge Middlebrooks over a separate lawsuit that accused Hillary Clinton of engineering the Russia collusion probe.

“This litigation has all the telltale signs of being both vexatious and frivolous,” Middlebrooks told Trump’s lawyers ahead of his decision to give up the ghost on the James suit.

Trump was suing James, whom he regularly trashes on social media, in apparently retaliation for her office’s $250 million civil suit against him and his self-named real estate firm.

Similar Trump actions against James were already dismissed by state and federal judges in New York.

The decision to abandon the Hail Mary lawsuit against James came after Middlebrooks on Thursday ordered Trump and lawyer Alina Habba to pay $937,989.39 for abusing the legal system to make political points.

“(Trump) is the mastermind of strategic abuse of the judicial process,” Middlebrooks wrote in a blistering 46-page ruling. “He cannot be seen as a litigant blindly following the advice of a lawyer. He knew full well the impact of his actions.”

Middlebrooks had already dismissed Trump’s original lawsuit, which accused Clinton and others of orchestrating “a malicious conspiracy” to accuse his 2016 winning campaign of colluding with Russia.

But he said the fine was needed to slap down Trump to get him to stop filing baseless “revenge lawsuits” designed only to win favorable press coverage.

“(Trump) misrepresented and cherry-picked portions of public reports and filings to support a false factual narrative,” Thursday’s judgment found. “It happened too often to be accidental. Its purpose was political, not legal.”

The lawsuit named Clinton and some of her top advisers, as well as former FBI Director James Comey and other FBI officials involved in the investigation into whether Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign had coordinated with Russia to sway the outcome of the election.

Trump, who recently announced his comeback 2024 bid for the White House, was found jointly liable along with Habba and her law firm.

Middlebrooks said no lawyer worth their salt would have ever filed the suit.

“Here, we are confronted with a lawsuit that should never have been filed, which was completely frivolous, both factually and legally, and which was brought in bad faith for an improper purpose,” he wrote.

The judge cited Trump’s recent scattershot legal actions against the Pulitzer Prize board, big tech companies and CNN as evidence that the former president uses the courts “to seek revenge on political adversaries.”

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Boring Co. to hire Clark County fire employee for Vegas Loop project
Boring Co. to hire Clark County fire employee for Vegas Loop project
2
‘Momentous day’: Water authority OKs long-awaited Apex pipeline
‘Momentous day’: Water authority OKs long-awaited Apex pipeline
3
‘Civic Plaza’ approved next to City Hall downtown
‘Civic Plaza’ approved next to City Hall downtown
4
Elko County health board to consider banning COVID, flu vaccines
Elko County health board to consider banning COVID, flu vaccines
5
Complaint seeks to void final Michele Fiore votes
Complaint seeks to void final Michele Fiore votes
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
FILE - Insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump try to open a door of the U.S. Capitol ...
3 active-duty Marines charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
By Alanna Durkin Richer The Associated Press

Micah Coomer, Joshua Abate and Dodge Dale Hellonen were arrested on misdemeanor charges after their fellow Marines helped investigators identify them in footage.

More stories for you
‘We’re toast,’ Nevada Republican elector wrote before Jan. 6 rally
‘We’re toast,’ Nevada Republican elector wrote before Jan. 6 rally
Trump’s tax returns released after long fight with Congress
Trump’s tax returns released after long fight with Congress
Clark County provides info requested by DOJ for Trump investigation
Clark County provides info requested by DOJ for Trump investigation
Georgia special grand jury completes Trump investigation
Georgia special grand jury completes Trump investigation
GOP requests intel damage assessment of Biden documents
GOP requests intel damage assessment of Biden documents
Trump Organization fined $1.6M for tax fraud
Trump Organization fined $1.6M for tax fraud